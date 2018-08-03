Friday, August 3, 2018

Medjugorje 

Thank you Visionaries!!…During these Difficult Times, for 37 Years You Have Been Showing the World how to be Great Catholics …

ryanmysticpost

 

 

The Catholic Church has had its share of controversies over the years.. For me personally, I am deeply grateful that the six visionaries have lived the Messages of Our Lady in such a beautiful simple way for so many years. Steve Ryan, Mystic Post

Thank you and may God Bless you all

Vicka, Jakov, Ivan, Marijana, Marija, Ivanka

 

 

“Medjugorje is the  fulfillment of Fatima”….The secret connection revealed?  Buy on Amazon!

One thought on “Thank you Visionaries!!…During these Difficult Times, for 37 Years You Have Been Showing the World how to be Great Catholics …

  • Gerard
    August 3, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    Permalink

    In light of the recent scandals it is very relevant to see how important Faith and families are. It is also obvious why Our Lady instructively says to pray for the Shepherds and I would say particularly those many who are living their faith in a holy manner.
    When the family becomes strong, then too will the Priesthood flourish 🙏🏻

    Reply

