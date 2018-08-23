The Pope, the Death Penalty, and Defending All Human Life

(Photo Rey Floers (Middle) Speaking on Univision Rey Flores Like many active traditional Catholics today, I too have been somewhat concerned about Pope Francis’ overall modernist-friendly agenda; but who am I to judge? The whole thing with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI “retiring” still seems a little fishy to me, but like I’ve told many Francis-bashers and I’m telling you aga in today, the Holy Spirit knows better than I . Once more ; who am I to judge ? Much has been made out of Pope Francis’ recent position on capital punishment. The death penalty has been a point of contention in our entire society, but especially within the Catholic Church. Here is the n ew revision of number 2267 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church on the death penalty – Rescriptum “ex Audentia SS.mi”, 02.08.2018 “ The Supreme Pontiff Francis, in the audience granted on 11 May 2018 to the undersigned Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has approved the following new draft of no. 2267 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, arranging for it to be translated into various languages and inserted in all the editions of the aforementioned Catechism. ” “ The death penalty – CCC 2267. Recourse to the death penalty on the part of legitimate authority, following a fair trial, was long considered an appropriate response to the gravity of certain crimes and an acceptable, albeit extreme, means of safeguarding the common good. ” “ Today, however, there is an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes. In addition, a new understanding has emerged of the significance of penal sanctions imposed by the state. Lastly, more effective systems of detention have been developed, which ensure the due protection of citizens but, at the same time, do not definitively deprive the guilty of the possibility of redemption. ” “ Consequently, the Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person ”, [ 1] and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide. ” As expected, many in the fake news media are all of a sudden lauding Pope Francis again. I like what one person recently commented on Facebook, “if CNN is singing the praised of Pope Francis, then it can’t be good.” Like the news fakers, the whole parade of lefty “catholics” have also been heralding this latest announcement from the Vatican as a way to further their own modernist agendas. Former USCCB head of Peace and Justice J o hn Carr , now brainwashing students as director of Georgetown University’s Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life recently told the Washington Post “The death penalty in the United States probably will not come to an end through an act of Congress or a Supreme Court decision. It will essentially fade away as prosecutors don’t ask for it, juries don’t recommend it, and the rest of us don’t support it.” You don’t speak for all of us, John. Sister Helen Prejean has also taken this latest development to further her cause to end the death penalty, particularly targeting the traditional Catholic and ardent pro-life Nebraska Governor Pete