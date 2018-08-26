The Queen of Peace and Her Puzzling Insistence to Pray For Priests Now Seems Immensely Prophetic. Apocalyptic Times?

For the past few years on the 2nd of the Month, Our Lady has appeared to Mirjana with a message for unbelievers and the message almost always ends with a call for the faithful to pray for “Our Shepherds”. What seemed, just a few short months ago, to be a quaint, even puzzling request to remember our priests in prayer, now seems to have been immensely prophetic as the crisis in the Church reaches apocalyptic heights .

On October 3, 2011, a day after the Medjugorje visionary, Mirjana, received her once a month apparition, she shared with pilgrims the following words, translated immediately into spoken English, by pilgrim guide, Miki Musa:

“If anyone is really privileged for Our Lady, we can speak about our priests, because she never said what they should do. She always talks about what we should do for them. They do not need you to judge and criticize them; they need your prayers and your love, because God will judge them as they were as priests, but God will judge you the way you treated your priests.

Our Lady says if you lose respect toward your priests, you will lose respect for your Church and for your God, as well. [In] the same way, during every second of the month apparition, she always says something about the importance of priests. For example, when she gives us her blessing, she says, “I am giving you my motherly blessing, but the greatest blessing you can receive on earth is the blessing that comes from your priests. When they bless you, it is my Son, Himself, blessing you.”





She also says, “Do not forget to pray for your shepherds. Their priestly hands are blessed by my Son.” That is why I am kindly asking of you, when you go back to your parishes, show to the others how we should respect our priests. If your priest is not doing [things] the way you think he should, do not judge him around. Take the rosary and pray to dear God for him. That would be the way to help him, and not to judge, because in this world that we live in, people judge and criticize so much, but there is so little love, and Our Lady desires that what we [all] may be seen through love and not to take into our own hands what only Our Heavenly Father, God, is supposed to do.

I’m sorry I cannot share with you more of what is supposed to happen [in the future], but I can tell you one thing. We have this time we are living in right now, and we have the time of the triumph of Our Lady’s heart. Between these two times, there is a bridge, and that bridge is our priests. That is why Our Lady insists so much that we pray for them, because that bridge needs to be strong enough for every one of us to cross it–because Our Lady said, “Alongside them [the priests], I will triumph,” which means that without priests, there is no triumph of Our Lady’s heart.

Just as in her message yesterday, Our Lady said not to judge our priests and not to forget that our Heavenly Father chose them. It is one thing for me to say what she said, but the expression of her face tells much more. I would say that she meant, “How do you dare to judge, because God is the one who is supposed to do it.” How can we take into our own hands what only God Himself is supposed to do? Because if God invited the priests, God will be the judge. Who are we to do it?



Transcribed by Christine Watkins, author of Full of Grace: Miraculous Stories of Healing and Conversion through Mary’s Intercession.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Mystic Post than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can . So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Mystic Post’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too.

High quality journalism is essential intellectual nourishment. The generosity of providing such a service without a paywall deserves recognition and support Giacomo P, Italy

I’ve been enjoying Mystic Posts for several years now. Today, when so much seems to be going wrong in the world, Mystic Post is working hard to provide truthful Catholic news. I want to support that Robb R. UK

I appreciate there not being a paywall: it is more democratic for the media to be available for all and not a commodity to be purchased by a few. I’m happy to make a contribution so others with less means still have access to information. Annonymous Donator

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure.

Thank you

$1.00 $10,00 $25.00 $1,000 – Any contribution makes a big difference. Make a contribution With a $25.00 donation receive a free miraculous medal. We can really use it – THANKS!





