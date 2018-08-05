Sunday, August 5, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Medjugorje 

The Youth Festival in Medjugorje is Fixing the world … If you life is in a storm tonight maybe this Medjugorje video can “fix you” too

ryanmysticpost 8 Views 0 Comments

Follow Mystic Post on Facebook

“You can say to the whole world  that there is a light with Medjugorje  and you can find the light again. We need these spots of light in the world  that is going down to darkness. So friends, be carries of this joyful news. – ARCHBISHOP HENRYK HOSER

This is a music video I made about Medjugorje – The music and lyrics are from”Coldplay”.

Lyrics
When you try your best but you don’t succeed
When you get what you want but not what you need
When you feel so tired but you can’t sleep
Stuck in reverse

When the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can’t replace
When you love someone but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you

High up above or down below
When you’re too in love to let it go
If you never try you’ll never know
Just what you’re worth

Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you

Tears stream down your face
When you lose something you cannot replace
Tears stream down your face
And I

Tears stream down your face
I promise you I will learn from all my mistakes
Tears stream down your face
And I

Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you

Written by Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion • Copyright © Universal Music Publishing Group

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

Anniversary Celebration…”Our Lady – The Queen of Peace, 260 Priests, 60,000 Pilgrims And a Glorious Day in Medjugorje” Milanka Lachman

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Anniversary Celebration…”Our Lady – The Queen of Peace, 260 Priests, 60,000 Pilgrims And a Glorious Day in Medjugorje” Milanka Lachman

The Mystery of March 18th again looms large. “The significance of that date will be clear.” says Medjugorje Visionary

ryanmysticpost 2

When Birds Go Silent.. In Medjugorje the Silence of the Birds Haunts Atheist Doctor Investigating Medjugorje …Converts to Catholicism

ryanmysticpost 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *