This is my Church TODAY ..It is beautiful and full of love .Ave Maria! If you don’t see it this way maybe you need an eye-doctor … Please watch this video.
Isaiah 6:10 New King James Version (
10 “Make the heart of this people dull,
And their ears heavy,
And shut their eyes;
Lest they see with their eyes,
And hear with their ears,
And understand with their heart,
And return and be healed.”
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
Please follow and like us:
Is it possible... That there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secret of America's future and that God is sending America a prophetic message of what is yet to come through his Messenger the Mother of Christ?