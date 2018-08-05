Top Cardinal known as “Pope’s right hand man” makes powerful statement: “This is the act through which the Church “officially recognizes” the good fruits of Medjugorje”…This is the “Sign of Recognition”
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Archbishop of Vienna, sent a message to the youth in Medjugorje and said:
“Dear young friends in the Lord! Again, you gathered in such a great number for the Youth Festival in Medjugorje. Again, as in the previous years, I wish to send you my warmest greetings, but this year we have a special opportunity to be especially grateful! Each of us has reasons to thank Holy Father for his kind care for Medjugorje!
The instalment of the Apostolic Visitor is the sign of a great respect and recognition. This is the act through which the Church officially recognised the good fruits of Medjugorje. Archbishop Hoser is now the official representative of the Holy Father for this parish and pilgrims of Medjugorje.
For you, dear friends, who have despite the heat came to Our Lady to pray, confess and celebrate here, this sign of the Holy Father is the great encouragement, for us to gaze into Mary and to follow her words: “Do as Jesus tells you to do!” With my great gratitude, I am sending you my greetings and I ask you to pray in a special way for our Holy Father Francis! Please pray for me too, as I pray for you all that you my have specially blessed days with Our Lady!,
Yours, P. Christoph Cardinal, Schönborn “”
