Very powerful prayer to the Holy Spirit to be recited this morning

Spirit of Wisdom , I adore you: let me know the vanity of earthly things and the importance of the heavenly. Glory to the Father, ..

Spirit of Intellect , thank you: enlighten my mind in faith, so that it may guide me in every action. Glory to the Father, ..

Spirit of Council , I praise you: make me always docile to your holy inspirations. Glory to the Father, ..

Spirit of Fortitude , I bless you: make me invincible to the temptations and enemies of my soul. Glory to the Father, ..

Spirit of Science , I glorify you: it helps my mind in business, alone and always to the glory of the Lord. Glory to the Father, ..

Spirit of Piety , I pray you: grant me the grace, that my prayers are more fervent and more collected. Glory to the Father, ..

Spirit of Holy Fear , I love you: that you remind me of the presence of God everywhere, to love him everywhere. Glory to the Father, ..

Send your Spirit and they will be recreated and you will renew the face of the earth.

LET’S PRAY:

O God, you have taught the hearts of the faithful with the light of the Holy Spirit: it gives us to enjoy what according to the same Spirit is good, and to always enjoy his consolation.

For the Lord Jesus Christ, in the unity of the Holy Spirit.

PRAYER FOR PENTECOST

You and Mary are united in prayer with the Apostles in the Upper Room.

There, the Church is born through the work of the Spirit, a gift of the Risen Christ.

Community of love, in which every barrier among men is torn down.

This is the mission of the Church and of every Christian to reconcile men with God and with each other to make humanity whole

a communion of people.

Ave, o Maria …

O Lord, the same Holy Spirit who had descended on Mary

to give birth to her, Jesus, son of God,

it descends again on you and on the Apostles in the upper room

to give life to the Church, the Mystical Body of Christ.

Grant, we pray, that Christians be in the world

sign and active force of unity among all men.