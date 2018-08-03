Video Drama- When Fear and Tears Turns to Hope and Love. What Does Our Lady Say to Mirjana

August 2, 2018

“Dear children, with a motherly love I am calling you to open hearts to peace; to open hearts to my Son, so that in your hearts love for my Son may sing, because only out of that love peace comes in the soul.

My children, I know that you have goodness, I know that you have love – a merciful love, but many of my children still have a closed heart.

They think that they can do it without directing their thoughts towards the Heavenly Father who illuminates – towards my Son who is always with you anew in the Eucharist and who desires to listen to you.

My children, why do you not speak to Him? The life of each of you is important and precious, because it is a gift from the Heavenly Father for eternity. Therefore, do not ever forget to keep on thanking Him: speak to Him.

I know, my children, that what is to come afterwards is unknown to you, but when your hereafter comes you will receive all the answers.

My motherly love desires that you be ready. My children, by your life keep putting good feelings in the hearts of the people whom you meet, feelings of peace, goodness, love and forgiveness.

Through prayer, hearken to what My Son is saying and act accordingly. Anew, I am calling you to prayer for your shepherds, for those whom my Son has called. Remember that they need prayers and love. Thank you.”

