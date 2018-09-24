Amazing Scientific Analysis – Our Lady of Guadalupe Documentary – Powerful
December 1531, Mexico. The Virgin Mary appears to a Indian humble peasant, but nobody believes in him. On Her request the Indian wraps in his “tilma” some Castilian roses, mysteriously flowered on a screen.
In front of the Bishop he opens the cap discovering the miracle: the image of the Virgin is impressed upon it. The image is extraordinarily real. The results of analysis are amazing. In the Virgin’s eyes the 13 figures who witnessed the miracle are visible. The stars on her cloak are positioned exactly as they were in the miracle’s day (12.12.1531). The painting technique used is unknown.
The colours keep intact, the cloth is uncorrupted. And that’s not all: an extraordinary discovery reveals the Spanish origin (from Extremadura, Spain) of the name of Guadalupe and its incredible connection with the Evangelist Saint Luke.
SINCE YOU ARE HERE: We have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Mystic Post than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Mystic Post's independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective too. Our Mission is to bring the devotion of Our Lady's Immaculate heart into people's homes, the public square, and throughout the world. Your donation is vitally important at this time. The world needs Our Lady like never before..Please join us!