America Not So Beautiful…CHAOS AND A NATION DIVIDED : KAVANAUGH HEARINGS KICK OFF WITH BELLIGERENT, SHRIEKING DEMOCRATIC HECKLERS

As the chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee, Sen. Grassley (R-Iowa), attempted to call the hearings to order, hecklers almost immediately began heckling the lawmakers.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) promptly interrupted Grassley, demanding a delay to the hearings. Sen. Klobuchar (D-Minn.) then followed up with another call to delay the hearings. The Democratic lawmakers were upset over documents the White House released last night, which they said came too late.

“We cannot possibly move forward,” Sen. Kamala Harris said. Sen. Blumenthal then moved to adjourn the meeting, a call which received a roaring ovation from the hecklers.

 

Watch the hearings live here.

Below is a rush transcript:

GRASSLEY: “Good morning. I welcome everyone to this confirmation hearing on the nomination of –”
HARRIS: “Mr. Chairman.”
GRASSLEY: “– Brett Kavanaugh.”
HARRIS: “Mr. Chairman.”
GRASSLEY: “To serve as associate justice.”
HARRIS: “Mr. Chairman, I’d like to be recognized for a question before we proceed. Mr. Chairman, I’d like to be recognized to ask a question before we proceed. The committee received just last night less than 15 hours ago –”
HARRIS: “Mr. Chairman, regular order.”
GRASSLEY: “– Pages of documents that we have not had an opportunity to review or read or analyze.
GRASSLEY: “You are out of order. I will proceed.”
HARRIS: “We cannot possibly move forward, Mr. Chairman.”
GRASSLEY: “I extend a very warm welcome to Judge Kavanaugh, to his wife Ashley, their two daughters.”
BLUMENTHAL: “Mr. Chairman, I agree with my colleague, senator Harris. Mr. Chairman, we received –“

