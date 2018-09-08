Claims: Bible prophecy FULFILLED as first ‘red heifer born in 2,000 YEARS’ signalling END OF DAYS…Heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah.

The Temple Institute announced the birth of an entirely red female calf that “brings the promise of reinstating Biblical purity to the world”.

Red heifers feature in end times tales in both Christianity and Judaism.

The cow’s birth and sacrifice is said to proceed the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem.

And the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah.

While some Evangelical Christian theologians have linked the building of the Third Temple to Judgement Day.

Rabbi Chain Richman, director of the Temple Institute, hailed the red heifer’s birth as suggestions the time could be right for the Third Temple.

The Temple Institute announced the birth of the red heifer on their YouTube page with the video “Red heifer candidate born in Israel”.

It includes a video of the red calf and its mother – revealing “a perfectly red heifer was born in the land of Israel”.

The cow went under “extensive examination by rabbinical experts” who confirmed she is a “viable candidate for the Biblical red heifer”.

They admitted however the cow could be disqualified through natural causes.

MESSIAH: Could the birth of the red heifer prelude to the Jewish saviour?

Temple Institute bosses founded their Raise a Red Heifer in Israel program three years ago and have trying to breed a perfectly red cow.

Frozen embryos of red angus cows have been imported and implanted into traditional Israeli domestic cows, reports Breaking Israel News.

The newborn red heifer was verified by a board of rabbis from the Temple Institute as fulfilling the prophesied requirements.

Prophecy in the Hebrew Bible states the cow must be red “without blemish”, must not have worked.

RED HEIFER: Is this baby calf really the prophesied cow before the construction of the temple?