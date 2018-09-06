Combat Veteran Weighs in on Nike ad debate. Makes strong case for Kaepernick and his right to kneel

This piece was written by in response to an comments made by Mystic Post.

I am a combat veteran (Iraq) who has lost friends in the military and I completely disagree with you. Kaep’s kneeling doesn’t dishonor the military or the flag. And no soldier fights or dies for a flag. Soldiers risk everything for what they think the flag stands for (which varies somewhat, but is generally some variant of the ideals of democracy, liberty, and justice for all), not for the flag itself.

The first time I sat down during the national anthem was while I was in the Army, years before Kaep started this. I wasn’t disaffected with the Army or protesting against it or against the flag in general or anything like that (in that instance, I was protesting the flag and anthem being included in a church service), but I refused to participate in a ritual that performed a lie (in that case, the allegiance of the church to nationalism).

I agree with Kaep’s symbolic performance because it makes the same point. EVERYONE standing, gesturing, and singing together constitutes a unitive ritual that tells a story: a story of national unity in support of and respect for a common idea of liberty and justice for all, an aspirational idea represented–in this particular performance–by the flag. By refusing to participate in the ritual, Kaep disrupts it, introducing a note of discord into the narrative of unity it performs, but the point of what he is doing is to remind everyone that the national unity the ritual performatively proclaims–the unified experience of liberty and justice for all it invokes–is not the reality in America.

It is not the reality, in particular, experienced by black Americans (and never has been). He is reminding us that, while we should all aspire to the vision the ritual proclaims, we also should not be fooled into thinking our aspirations are already reality: there remains a lot of hard work and sacrifice to be done for that to happen. He is challenging the nation, in the midst of a patriotic ritual of unity and shared ideals, to truly take a hard stand to back up those ideals and make them a reality for everyone…even if that comes at personal cost. That is 100% in keeping with the spirit of the military.

There is no conflict between honoring Kaep and what he is doing and honoring military service. Mark Twain (himself a veteran) called “the individual’s right to oppose both flag and country when he believed them to be in the wrong” the greatest asset Americans have. He wrote that patriotism demands unquestioning obeisance to the flag (gestures of honor), but patriotism is often an easy substitute for true civic responsibility. Responsible citizenship, he argued, takes the approach that “if there is a stain on that flag it ought not to be honored, even if it is our flag. The true citizenship is to protect the flag from dishonor– to make it the emblem of a nation that is known to all nations as true and honest and honorable.”

MOST people in this country will never serve in the military, and that is perfectly fine, but everyone should–if they are responsible citizens–find ways to model that same spirit of commitment and sacrifice in support of the ideals we proclaim with out rituals and symbols. Those insisting that soldiers are the only viable examples to hold up for honor in for their commitment and sacrifice are simultaneously reinforcing the idea that soldiers make America–that they are primarily responsible for the progress that has been made and bear the primary responsibility for any progress to be made–and that idea is false.

Civically responsible Americans in general (a small number in the military, but mostly outside it) have sacrificed to make those gains and must make take on the responsibility to sacrifice (sometimes life, but more importantly, privilege) to continue that progress. No matter how much virtue signalling you throw in (well I am a REAL patriot, so I stand for the flag–at no cost to myself), simply performing the ritual doesn’t equal honoring your country and all it aspires to stand for: if you are simply signaling unwavering honor for a flag, then you aren’t accomplishing anything.

The question shouldn’t be “have soldiers sacrificed more than Kaep,” the question the campaign should inspire is “what am I sacrificing to uphold that same ideals that Kaep and soldiers and abolitionists and suffragettes and civil rights protestors have been sacrificing for throughout our history.”

You can’t chest-thump or flag-wave your way out of this discussion or into true liberty and justice for all; if you want the ritual to mean something powerful and unifying, then you have to embody the aspirational ideals it invokes in more meaningful and costly ways than just locking your knees. (David, sorry to interject at such length on your thread. In my frustration, this response got away from me).