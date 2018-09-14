Friday, September 14, 2018

Medjugorje 

Father Leon is Eye Witness to Woman Made of Light on Cross Mountain. Tells Story the Whole World Must Hear…Special Priest has a destiny to destroy the devil and any obstacle that stands in the way of Medjugorje and Our Lady the Queen of Peace. The devil will run away with these words

ryanmysticpost 8217 Views 1 Comment

Part 1 Father Leon talks about encounter with beautiful young woman at 12:45 But please watch whole talk.

Part 2

One thought on “Father Leon is Eye Witness to Woman Made of Light on Cross Mountain. Tells Story the Whole World Must Hear…Special Priest has a destiny to destroy the devil and any obstacle that stands in the way of Medjugorje and Our Lady the Queen of Peace. The devil will run away with these words

  • Barry Roche
    March 4, 2018 at 7:15 am
    Love it ………. Love it…….. Love it

