Incredible words from Atheist and ex-college professor who goes to Catholic Mass. “There is a war on and I’m drawn to enlist.. Catholicism must be saved”

From a post on Facebook by Steve Skojec of One Peter Five

From a Rod Dreher comment thread, something really incredible:

“I’ve had a strange few years after leaving academics and the life of a professor. After a life on the far left, I’ve become, somehow, very conservative, disillusioned with ‘progress’ and ‘justice.’

More to the point, I’ve felt pulled in the direction of Catholicism. Which is inappropriate, because I still don’t believe and I’m not sure that I ever will. Yet I attend mass semi-regularly, quiet in the back. I c an’t stop reading the texts and histories of Christianity. I’ve asked several times whether I can convert and just be the atheist Catholic in the parish. Why? I don’t understand it myself.