Jakov the seer of Medjugorje: “When I saw Our Lady cry”…”Yes, they are ture tears. She cries for the sins of the world”

During an interview for Radio Maria, Father Livio asked Jakov Colo, one of the visionaries of Medjugorje, if he had ever seen Our Lady cry, so replied Jokov:

JAKOV: Yes, I saw her.

In this regard I would like to reveal a fact that perhaps few know.

As we know, now Our Lady comes every second day of the month from Mirjana to pray together for the unbelievers.

Once many years before this, I do not remember exactly when, I saw the Madonna crying, saying: “I cry”.

I asked her: “Madonna, why are you crying?”.

She replied: “I am crying because there are still many people who have not known the love of God”.

After I do not know how many years, Our Lady gave the same message to Mirjana and comes to pray with her for the unbelievers.