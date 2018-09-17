Monday, September 17, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Uncategorized 

‘Mary Did You Know”… Highly creative Video of the Greatest Story Ever Told – You Will Not Forget This one

ryanmysticpost 224 Views 0 Comments
Lyrics
Mary did you know that your baby boy would one day walk on water?
Mary did you know that your baby boy would save our sons and daughters?
Did you know that your baby boy has come to make you new?
This child that you’ve delivered, will soon deliver you
Mary did you know that your baby boy will give sight to a blind man?
Mary did you know that your baby boy will calm a storm with his hand?
Did you know that your baby boy has walked where angels trod?
When you kiss your little baby, you kiss the face of God
Mary did you know? Mary did you know? Mary did you know?
Mary did you know? Mary did you know? Mary did you know?
The blind will see, the deaf will hear, the dead will live again
The lame will leap, the dumb will speak, the praises of the lamb
Mary did you know that your baby boy is Lord of all creation?
Mary did you know that your baby boy would one day rule the nations?
Did you know that your baby boy is heaven’s perfect lamb?
That sleeping child you’re holding is the great I am
Mary did you know? Mary did you know? Mary did you know?
Mary did you know? Mary did you know? Mary did you know? Oh
Mary did you know?
Songwriters: Buddy Greene / Mark Lowry
Mary, Did You Know? lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc, Capitol Christian Music Group
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 154 times, 154 visits today)
Please follow and like us:
Since you are here:

You May Also Like

Air Ambulance Arrives Outside Alfie Evans’ Hospital to Take Him to Italy if Court Approves

ryanmysticpost 1

Sean Hannity “‘There’s Going to Be a Major Military Conflict with North Korea”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Sean Hannity “‘There’s Going to Be a Major Military Conflict with North Korea”

Christopher Columbus and Our Lady of Guadalupe – The Great Symbol of Racial Harmony –

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Christopher Columbus and Our Lady of Guadalupe – The Great Symbol of Racial Harmony –

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM