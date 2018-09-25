Medjugorje: September 25, 2018 Special Monthly Message for the World…”God will bless you and give to you a hundred-fold, if you trust in Him.”
Message, 25. September 2018
“Dear children! Also nature extends signs of its love to you through the fruits which it gives you.
Also, you, by my coming, have received an abundance of gifts and fruits. Little children, how much you have answered to my call, God knows.
I am calling you – it is not late – decide for holiness and a life with God, in grace and in peace. God will bless you and give to you a hundred-fold, if you trust in Him. Thank you for having responded to my call.”
BLESSED MOTHER, PLEASE GUARD MY FAITH & THOSE OF MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY!!!! PLEASE BLESS MIKE & CREW(2) ONLY YOU KNOW HOW GRATEFUL I AM, THANK YOU FOR MY MANY BLESSINGS SINCE THE TRIP. I OFFER YOU MY PRESENT SUFFERINGS, I HOPE ALL WILL TURN FOR THE GOOD, I MISS THEM HORRIBLY, PLEASE OFFER TO HOLY SOULS, MY SUFFERINGS EN MASSE. MUCH LOVE ALWAYS, CONVERSIONS IN FUTURE AS WELL. BLESSED MOTHER, GIVE MY LOVE TO JESUS W/MY FAULTS & ALL. THANKS FOR MY MANY GIFTS.