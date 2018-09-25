Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Mystic Post – Medjugorje

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post – Medjugorje
Medjugorje 

Medjugorje: September 25, 2018 Special Monthly Message for the World…”God will bless you and give to you a hundred-fold, if you trust in Him.”

ryanmysticpost 1485 Views 1 Comment

Message, 25. September 2018

“Dear children! Also nature extends signs of its love to you through the fruits which it gives you.

Also, you, by my coming, have received an abundance of gifts and fruits. Little children, how much you have answered to my call, God knows.

I am calling you – it is not late – decide for holiness and a life with God, in grace and in peace. God will bless you and give to you a hundred-fold, if you trust in Him. Thank you for having responded to my call.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 1,227 times, 1,236 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

A Message to Keep Near When Your Night is Far From Dawn… “Therefore, little children, pray without ceasing for this turbulent world without hope”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on A Message to Keep Near When Your Night is Far From Dawn… “Therefore, little children, pray without ceasing for this turbulent world without hope”

Do the Papal Envoy’s Words Mean Vatican Approval for Medjugorje is Near?

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Do the Papal Envoy’s Words Mean Vatican Approval for Medjugorje is Near?

Priest recalls with perfect memory the “Miracle in the Sky” …. “On that magnificent Day suddenly appeared in the sky of Medjugorje was the word ‘Peace’.”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Priest recalls with perfect memory the “Miracle in the Sky” …. “On that magnificent Day suddenly appeared in the sky of Medjugorje was the word ‘Peace’.”

One thought on “Medjugorje: September 25, 2018 Special Monthly Message for the World…”God will bless you and give to you a hundred-fold, if you trust in Him.”

  • denise shanks
    September 25, 2018 at 3:56 pm
    Permalink

    BLESSED MOTHER, PLEASE GUARD MY FAITH & THOSE OF MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY!!!! PLEASE BLESS MIKE & CREW(2) ONLY YOU KNOW HOW GRATEFUL I AM, THANK YOU FOR MY MANY BLESSINGS SINCE THE TRIP. I OFFER YOU MY PRESENT SUFFERINGS, I HOPE ALL WILL TURN FOR THE GOOD, I MISS THEM HORRIBLY, PLEASE OFFER TO HOLY SOULS, MY SUFFERINGS EN MASSE. MUCH LOVE ALWAYS, CONVERSIONS IN FUTURE AS WELL. BLESSED MOTHER, GIVE MY LOVE TO JESUS W/MY FAULTS & ALL. THANKS FOR MY MANY GIFTS.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM