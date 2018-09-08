Saturday, September 8, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Medjugorje 

Medjugorje Visionary Ivan Dragicevic says to “The world has decided to go into the future without God.”

ryanmysticpost 4487 Views 8 Comments

Tivan-dragicevic-medjugorje-schonbornhe Blessed buy ativan usa Mother,according to seer,  Ivan Dragicevic says “the world has decided to go into the future without God.”

November 2017 Mr. Dragicevic had his apparition inside St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Ivan’s apparition lasted about eight minutes and afterwords Cardinal Schonborn celebrated Mass mentioning Medjugorje extensively in his homily.

Ivan Dragicevic said to the audience, to prepare for a world that is turning away from God – “The world has decided to go into the future without God.” The Virgin Mary urged all present to pray for peace and to put God in the first place in our lives. The visionary also emphasized that the Blessed Mother encourages prayer in family. Also to fast and to read the holy Gospels

Later that evening the monthly message for the world was released by Marija.

“Dear children! When in nature you look at the richness of the colors which the Most High gives to you, open your heart and pray with gratitude for all the good that you have and say: ‘I am here created for eternity’ – and yearn for heavenly things because God loves you with immeasurable love. This is why He also gave me to you to tell you: ‘Only in God is your peace and hope, dear children’. Thank you for having responded to my call.”

 

http://www2.marytv.tv/MaryTV/daily-reflections/306-09-26-12-ivan-shares-about-his-encounter-in-vienna

 
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 3,675 times, 87 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

Letter from Romania: Medjugorje Pilgrim Shares Emotional Story and Photos of Our Lady of Lourdes Statue (Possibly Weeping) Inside St. James Church

ryanmysticpost 2

Nothing More Hopeful for the Future of This World Than Medjugorje Youth Adoration Beautiful Video

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Nothing More Hopeful for the Future of This World Than Medjugorje Youth Adoration Beautiful Video

Today is Feast Day of the Miraculous Medal…Did You Know? Our Lady of Medjugorje Spoke of the the Great Devotion and Urged the Faithful to Pray for the Salvation of Souls Who Are Carrying the Miraculous Medal and to Spread the Devotion Around the World

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Today is Feast Day of the Miraculous Medal…Did You Know? Our Lady of Medjugorje Spoke of the the Great Devotion and Urged the Faithful to Pray for the Salvation of Souls Who Are Carrying the Miraculous Medal and to Spread the Devotion Around the World

8 thoughts on “Medjugorje Visionary Ivan Dragicevic says to “The world has decided to go into the future without God.”

  • Terry McDonnell
    July 9, 2017 at 9:34 pm
    Permalink

    I think we all need God a lot more than we’s admit. I don’t believe God is the problem but our fellow ‘man’ who sometimes never fails to disappoint Satan with their lack of humanity. Oh! Yes we need God a lot more than we think.

    Reply
  • Mary Ann
    July 9, 2017 at 10:08 pm
    Permalink

    The world needs Jesus desperatley

    Reply
    • ryanmysticpostPost author
      July 10, 2017 at 4:39 am
      Permalink

      yes it does

      Reply
  • Eileen
    July 9, 2017 at 11:37 pm
    Permalink

    We all know we need to pray more for ourselves our families & other’s yet we are listless. Lord Jesus please send down your Spirit to infuse us with a contrite heart & a hunger to do They Holy Will. Oh Lord hear my prayer Amen.

    Reply
  • Linda Birri
    July 10, 2017 at 12:36 pm
    Permalink

    Our Lady will triumph in the end, she has said this; therefore, let’s keep praying.—The Rosary.

    Reply
  • Anne
    July 11, 2017 at 1:58 pm
    Permalink

    Faith, even one the size of a mustard seed, needs nurishment. Praying the rosary and reading God’s Word are certainly great ways to get that nurishment but one needs to look deep down in our hearts to realize we are all in this together and are stronger than if we stand alone.
    Our Lady WILL triumph in the end but, as SHE helps US during trubled periods of our lives, we need to help HER in that victory by prayer, fasting and reading God’s Word. I am as guilty as anyone and do intend to “start practicing what I preach”!! I KNOW we can all find 15-30 minutes (not necessarily all at once) to offer up our day and thank God for the chance to Love Him more, with each moment of the day!! We only “pass this way but once”. Why not make each day count !!

    Reply
  • HC
    November 30, 2017 at 2:17 pm
    Permalink

    A rich, worldly visionary tells people they are turning away from God, then he passes around the collection plate for donations and returns to his luxurious mansion near Boston, Mass. And all the Medjugoofys believe what he says.

    Reply
    • Dina
      April 4, 2018 at 4:04 am
      Permalink

      Open your eyes to some reading on Medjugorje or better yet go see for yourself and you will find the absolute truth. Ivan has never been found to ‘trip up’ on his faith even once since seeing Our Lady 37 years ago. That’s a long time for an uneducated in the faith teenager to one day suddenly start praying rosaries and speaking to a world about faith. Do some research and try to prove your point.
      You will be amazed at what you find.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook