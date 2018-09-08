Medjugorje Visionary Ivan Dragicevic says to “The world has decided to go into the future without God.”
The Blessed Mother,according to seer, Ivan Dragicevic says "the world has decided to go into the future without God."
November 2017 Mr. Dragicevic had his apparition inside St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Ivan’s apparition lasted about eight minutes and afterwords Cardinal Schonborn celebrated Mass mentioning Medjugorje extensively in his homily.
Ivan Dragicevic said to the audience, to prepare for a world that is turning away from God – “The world has decided to go into the future without God.” The Virgin Mary urged all present to pray for peace and to put God in the first place in our lives. The visionary also emphasized that the Blessed Mother encourages prayer in family. Also to fast and to read the holy Gospels
Later that evening the monthly message for the world was released by Marija.
“Dear children! When in nature you look at the richness of the colors which the Most High gives to you, open your heart and pray with gratitude for all the good that you have and say: ‘I am here created for eternity’ – and yearn for heavenly things because God loves you with immeasurable love. This is why He also gave me to you to tell you: ‘Only in God is your peace and hope, dear children’. Thank you for having responded to my call.”
