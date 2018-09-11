Because of Crisis in Church Some Sense the Day is Near… Medjugorje Visionary Says She Knows Exact Date When First Secret Must Be Released…
Mirjana says in her best selling book: “Now is the time to tell my story”

Our Lady spoke about the secrets, clarifying the details of how everything would unfold and preparing me for my role. Then on September 13, 1984, she appeared again and told me the date on which I must give details of the first secrets to the priest. This new knowledge eased my distress and gave me strength. …Mirjana from Excerpt in new book “My Heart Will Triumph”.
On the last day of Mirjana’s daily apparitions Our Lady’s apparition lasted 45 minutes.
Mirjana states that she will always remember these words of Our Lady:
“Now you will have to turn to God in the faith like any other person. I will appear to you on the day of your birthday and when you will experience difficulties in life. Mirjana, I have chosen you; I have confided in you everything that is essential. I have shown you many terrible things. You must now bear it all with courage. Think of Me and think of the tears I must shed for that. You must remain courageous. You have quickly grasped the messages. You must also understand now that I have to go away. Be courageous.”
Mirjana has said that Our Lady prepared her for this meeting for a month. In a motherly manner, Our Lady had explained that her task was accomplished and Mirjana had received sufficient information. While Mirjana felt that her conversations with Our Lady were so necessary for her soul, Our Lady promised that as long as she remained close to God, She would help her and be beside her always, assisting her in her most difficult times. But now she must return to the normal everyday life of young girls her age.
This was Mirjana’s saddest Christmas ever. This last meeting left her feeling as if she had lost the most beautiful thing in her life. Our Lady knew her pain and was there to cheer her up and to pray with her. Mirjana was asked to sing and praise God. Mirjana prayed the Hail Holy Queen, the prayer she always said when she was alone with Our Lady.
SECRETS FOR 36 YEARS:
From the beginning, the Medjugorje “Secrets” have been a controversial aspect to the apparitions.

The visionaries say there are ten secrets which will affect the Church and the world. To date, generic ativan canada three visionaries, Mirjana, Ivanka, and Jakov report they have received all ten Medjugorje secrets, while Ivan, Marija and Vicka say they have received nine secrets. To date only one secret – the third secret – has been completely revealed.
The third secret involves a visible and permanent sign that is described as beautiful and indestructible and not of this world,. The sign will be left on Apparition Hill, the site of her first appearance. The Virgin Mary gave the following message about this sign: “This sign will be given for the atheists. You faithful already have signs and you have become the sign for the atheists. You faithful must not wait for the sign before you convert: convert soon.
This time is a time of grace for you. When the sign comes, it will be too late. As a mother I caution you because I love you. The secrets exist. My children! Nothing is known of these now, but when they are known, it will be too late. Return to prayer, nothing is more important than this. I would like it if the Lord allowed me to reveal some of the secrets to you, but that which He is doing for you is already a Grace which is almost too much.”
None of the seers have revealed the other Medjugorje secrets. It has been said that the secrets contain blessings as well as chastisements for the world. The visionaries warn, that despite Our Lady’s call for prayer, they say that no amount of prayer, or fasting can prevent the secrets from unfolding. The secrets will be reveled to the world in the following manner.
“Ten days before the first secret, Mirjana will reveal what is about to happen to Franciscan priest Father Petar Ljubicic of Medjugorje. “Father Petar Ljubicic will then fast and pray for seven days. Then, three days before the event, Father Petar will make a public announcement as to what is to happen and where. Mirjana says that after the events occur, those who are alive will have little time to convert. She insists that the painful events for humanity are very near, and that the important thing is to pray, to pray in the family, to pray for the young and for those who do not believe.” (From the “Grey Book”)
Mirjana Talks About Medjugorje Secrets in English
