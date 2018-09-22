Medjugorje visionary says “life on earth is transitional and Eternity is our destiny…Our Lady Asks us She asks us, to think more of the Spiritual life and of Paradise.”
Medjugorje visionary Marija says: “And through the message that Gospa gave us, She said that our lives must be like a flower, and that we are here just in a passing way. Only Eternal life does not pass. For that reason, She urges us, and She asks us, to think more of the Spiritual life and of Paradise. She said our life will be very different; our attitude toward life will be very different, when we think of the life after this one. And She said we shall really, truly understand that this life is only passing like a flower, and that here we are in this world in a passing path.”
Medjugorje visionary says life on earth is transitional and Eternity is our destiny: With Medjugorje, there is a purpose to the Virgin Mary showing the visionaries not just Heaven, but hell and Purgatory as well.
Marija says it is important that we understand that Heaven and hell are real. She says: “She wants us to think of hell and of Purgatory. She said our life will be very different, our attitude toward life will be very different, when we think of the life after this one. And She said we shall really, truly understand that this life is only passing like a flower. This is why She urges us: enjoy it…that we may live this short life in joy; that we may understand, as it says in the Bible…that we are truly on a path that we’re only passing by. This is why Our Lady showed Heaven, hell, and Purgatory. To show us that these realities exist”.
One thought on “Medjugorje visionary says “life on earth is transitional and Eternity is our destiny…Our Lady Asks us She asks us, to think more of the Spiritual life and of Paradise.””
I want to see Our Heavenly Father Yeshua(Jesus) & Mary his Mother so badly I want the m to both love me so much.