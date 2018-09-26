Medjugorje Visionary: “The devil enters into some people… To combat this houses should be blessed regularly and keep at least one sacred object in the home.”

Question: This behavior of people – they’re under the influence of the devil. But the devil does not have to be in them?

Mirjana Dragicevic: No, no. The devil is not in them, but they’re under the influence of the devil, although he enters into some of them.

To prevent this, at least to some extent, the Madonna said we need communal prayer, family prayer. She stressed the need for family prayer most of all. Also, every family should have at least one sacred object in the house, and houses should be blessed regularly.

Mirjana Dragicevic: I asked her about that recently, and She said that, today, most people go to purgatory, the next greatest number go to Hell, and only a few go directly to Heaven.

Question: Only a few go to Heaven?

Mirjana Dragicevic: Yes only a few – the least number – go to Heaven.

Question: Did you ask about the conditions for a person to enter Heaven?

Mirjana Dragicevic: No I didn’t; but, we can probably say what they are. God is not looking for great believers but simply for those who respect their faith and live peacefully, without malice, meanness, falsehood.

Question: This is your interpretation, your understanding?

Mirjana Dragicevic: Yes. After I talked to the Madonna, I came to that conclusion; No one has to do great miracles or do great penance; merely live a simple, peaceful life.

