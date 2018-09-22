Saturday, September 22, 2018

Mystic Post – Medjugorje

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post – Medjugorje
Uncategorized 

Mesmerizing Video: Visionary Talks about Meeting Pope. Mirjana Like You Have Never Seen Her Before

ryanmysticpost 1 Views 0 Comments

Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana Soldo talks Italian National Television ‘Rai Due’ about her meeting with Pope St John Paul II who told her ‘If I weren’t Pope, I would already have come to Medjugorje’

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

SINCE YOU ARE HERE: We have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Mystic Post than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Mystic Post's independent  journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective too. Our Mission is to bring the devotion of Our Lady's Immaculate heart into people's homes, the public square, and throughout the world. Your donation is vitally important at this time. The world needs Our Lady like never before..Please join us!

You May Also Like

Did Jesus visit his Mother first on Easter morning? “Probably so”

ryanmysticpost 2

Catholic faithful demand change after sex abuse scandals…”I have never seen anything like this”

ryanmysticpost 0

The Remedy for Our Times: OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE’S HIDDEN MESSAGE ON RACE: “A racially harmonious message came down from heaven to remind the world that we are all one people has been tragically ignored”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on The Remedy for Our Times: OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE’S HIDDEN MESSAGE ON RACE: “A racially harmonious message came down from heaven to remind the world that we are all one people has been tragically ignored”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM