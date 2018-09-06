Mystic Post Set to Crack Top Ten Catholic News Sites as Measured by Facebook (See Top 50)

The following is a list of the top 50 Catholic News sites and Blogs. Mystic Post – We have contacted Feed Spot to determine listing criter.

I would like to thank all the Mystic Post fans for supporting our work. God Bless Stephen Ryan

https://blog.feedspot.com/catholic_blogs

Denver, COAbout Blog Founded in continued response to Pope John Paul II’s call for a “New Evangelization,” the Catholic News Agency (CNA) is a daily news source with global coverage of the Catholic Church. Reports from the Vatican, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Central and Latin America. CNA strives to provide free, up-to-the-minute news affecting the Universal Church, particular emphasis to the words of the Holy Father.

Frequency about 1 post per week.

Since Mar 2013

Website catholicnewsagency.com/blog

About Blog Breaking News, Analysis, and Blogs from the National Catholic Register. Our mission is to provide a perspective on the news of the day as seen through the eyes of the Magisterium. We assist Catholics in engaging the culture with confidence in the saving and sanctifying Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Frequency about 56 posts per week.

Website ncregister.com

Birmingham, AlabamaAbout Blog Eternal Word Television Network is dedicated to teaching the truth as defined by the Magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. In keeping with the Holy Father’s call for a New Evangelization, EWTN’s mission is to communicate the teachings of the Catholic Church and to help people grow in their love and understanding of God and His infinite mercy.

Frequency about 11 posts per week.

Website ewtnnews.com/headlines/World..

Washington, DCAbout Blog Top stories selected throughout each day from Catholic News Service. Catholic News Service provides news from the U.S., Rome and around the world in in written coverage, images and video reporting. Our mission is to report fully, fairly and freely on the involvement of the church in the world today.

Frequency about 9 posts per week.

Website catholicnews.com/news.cfm

Kansas City, Mo.About Blog National Catholic Reporter: Bringing you independent reporting on the Catholic church and justice issues. NCR connects Catholics to church, faith and the common good with independent news, analysis and spiritual reflection.

Frequency about 84 posts per week.

Website ncronline.org

About Blog A Catholic e-Magazine about Integrating Faith, Family & Work. Helping you to live your faith at home, work and in the public square.

Frequency about 9 posts per week.

Since Mar 2010

Website integratedcatholiclife.org

USAAbout Blog Catholic Exchange seeks to enable all to be enriched and strengthened in their Christian faith as proclaimed by the Catholic Church. By offering accessible articles and helpful tools for spiritual growth, we seek to make saints in our own time especially among those who live busy lives but still seek to grow in friendship with Christ.

Frequency about 21 posts per week.

Website catholicexchange.com

Denver, COAbout Blog Crux carries news, features, and community content about the Catholic Church and Catholicism, from Pope Francis to what it means to lead a Catholic life.

Frequency about 56 posts per week.

Website cruxnow.com

RomeAbout Blog ZENIT is an international, non-profit news agency staffed by a team of professionals and volunteers who are convinced that the extraordinary wisdom of the Pontiff and the Catholic Church can nourish hope, and assist all of humanity to find truth, justice and beauty.The coverage we offer focuses on The Pope’s activities like apostolic trips, documents, meetings with state officials, and more.

Frequency about 42 posts per week.

Website zenit.org

About Blog The Catholic Herald is Britain’s leading Catholic magazine. Breaking news and opinion from the online edition of Britain’s leading Catholic newspaper.

Frequency about 34 posts per week.

Since Feb 2003

Website catholicherald.co.uk

About Blog CWN provides reliable world news and commentary from a Catholic perspective, availble exclusively at CatholicCulture.org. he mission of CatholicCulture.org is to give faithful Catholics the information, encouragement, and perspective they need to become an active force for renewal in the Church and in society, working to shape an authentically Christian culture in a secular world.

Frequency about 56 posts per week.

Website catholicculture.org/news

Pittsburgh AreaAbout Blog CatholicMatch.com is the best place for Catholic singles to meet online. Find single Catholic men and single Catholic women in our community for Catholic dating, Catholic friendship and Catholic marriage.

Frequency about 5 posts per week.

Since Jan 2002

Website catholicmatch.com/institute

About Blog Catholic World Report is an online news magazine that tells the story from an orthodox Catholic perspective. CWR provides full coverage of the news and events affecting the Church around the world, asking questions and examining issues the mainstream media avoids.

Frequency about 56 posts per week.

Website catholicworldreport.com

About Blog Catholic Mom was started by Lisa Hendey to create a community for Catholic parents to share insights on living their faith with their family. The blog all about Faith, Family, and Fun from a Catholic perspective. It is now part of the ministry founded by sainthood candidate Father Patrick Peyton, C.S.C., well-known for his famous slogan, “The family that prays together stays together.”

Frequency about 28 posts per week.

Since Oct 2008

Website catholicmom.com

Manchester, NHAbout Blog Crisis Magazine explores and articulates the subjects of politics, business, culture, faith, and family life from a Catholic perspective. Our mission is three-fold: To equip Catholics with the life- and culture-renewing wisdom of our ancient faith. To engage and evangelize non-Catholics of goodwill. To defend the Magisterium of the Catholic Church.

Frequency about 10 posts per week.

Website crisismagazine.com

About Blog As a Eucharist-centered movement within the Roman Catholic Church, Life Teen leads teenagers and their families into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church. With the Blessed Virgin Mary as our intercessor and guide, Life Teen seeks to unleash the fullness of the Sacramental power present within the young Church.

Frequency about 3 posts per month.

Since Nov 2009

Website lifeteen.com/blog

About Blog America Media is the leading provider of editorial content for thinking Catholics and those who want to know what Catholics are thinking. We serve educated Catholics and other readers interested in intelligent examination of church and world affairs, seen through the lens of the Catholic faith and with the eyes of catholic reason.

Frequency about 84 posts per week.

Website americamagazine.org

About Blog OnePeterFive exists as a place to begin rebuilding the Catholic ethos. We’re not just here to zero in on the problems, but to offer concrete solutions. We want to restore Catholic culture, rebuild the Church as a patron of the arts, reinvigorate the family and the traditions that keep it strong, reform the liturgy, support vocations, dust off the old devotions and make them relevant again.

Frequency about 11 posts per week.

Since Aug 2014

Website onepeterfive.com

About Blog An International Traditional Catholic Weblog.

Frequency about 7 posts per week.

Since Dec 2005

Website rorate-caeli.blogspot.com

About Blog Fr. Z’s Blog is what it is to be Catholic in this increasingly difficult age, to love God, and how to get to heaven. On this blog also find clear, straight commentary on Catholic issues, liturgy and life by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf.

Frequency about 19 posts per week.

Since Dec 2005

Website wdtprs.com/blog

About Blog The Catholic Thing is a forum for intelligent Catholic commentary.

Frequency about 28 posts per week.

Since Jun 2008

Website thecatholicthing.org

About Blog Catholic Education Resource Center is educating a broad range of Catholics and enquiring non-Catholics about the positive role the Catholic Church has played and continues to play in the world. In addition, CERC has become a clearinghouse for the best well-reasoned responses to the secular culture’s widespread assaults on and misunderstandings of the Catholic faith.

Frequency about 6 posts per week.

Website catholiceducation.org/en

About Blog The Remnant has been fighting against the revolution in the Church for over forty years, just as it has been fighting against the errors that infect the modern state– Liberalism, Socialism, Communism, the New World Order, a degenerate youth culture, the abortion epidemic, euthanasia, sex education, etc.

Frequency about 1 post per month.

Since Dec 2016

Website remnantnewspaper.com/web/ind..

Washington DCAbout Blog Welcome to the Community in Mission blog of the Archdiocese of Washington. We invite you to use this blog as a means to reinvigorate your faith and invite others to reconnect and rediscover Christ. We encourage you to share your favorite posts on your social media platforms and continue the discussion with your friends and family.

Frequency about 7 posts per week.

Since Feb 2009

Website blog.adw.org

About Blog Archdiocese of Washington, DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s blog on Catholic faith and its teachings.

Frequency about 3 posts per week.

Since Feb 2012

Website cardinalsblog.adw.org

Richmond, New HampshireAbout Blog The Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary are a Congregation of religious brothers and sisters dedicated to a two-fold Crusade: the propagation and defense of Catholic dogma and the conversion of America to the one, true Church.

Frequency about 14 posts per week.

Website catholicism.org

About Blog The mission of the NLM apostolate is the non-polemical study and discussion of the Sacred Liturgy; the study and promotion of the reform of the reform as well as a wider celebration of the Extraordinary Form of the Roman rite.

Frequency about 15 posts per week.

Since Aug 2005

Website newliturgicalmovement.org

United StatesAbout Blog Most of the content on the Novus Ordo Watch web site focuses on demonstrating how the teachings and practices of the Vatican II Sect differ essentially that is, not merely in accidentals but in substance from those of the Roman Catholic Church and contradict them.

Frequency about 4 posts per week.

Since Feb 2013

Website novusordowatch.org/wire

About Blog Roman Catholic Man is a website with everything needed to inspire and train men who seek the Lord with all their heart, mind, soul and strength.

Frequency about 3 posts per week.

Website romancatholicman.com

About Blog The #1 source for Catholic humor, news, quizzes, videos and more fun.

Frequency about 8 posts per week.

Website epicpew.com

Hampstead, MD USAAbout Blog AKA Catholic thrives on the belief that everyone privileged with a voice in Catholic media has a sacred obligation to identify and denounce every attack against the true Faith, regardless of the source. We are determined to scrutinize all things through the lens of tradition in pursuit of Catholic truth, and to propagate it to the best of our abilities once it is found.

Frequency about 4 posts per week.

Since Jun 2012

Website akacatholic.com

About Blog The Catholic Gentleman exists to inspire men to holiness—to love God, to serve others, and to deny self. And to do it all with class and classic manly flair.

Frequency about 2 posts per month.

Since Jul 2013

Website catholicgentleman.net

About Blog A catholic blog.

Frequency about 1 post per week.

Since Apr 2009

Website shamelesspopery.com

U.S.A.About Blog The Great Adventure is a Catholic Bible learning system that makes the complex simple by teaching the story of the Bible. The Great Adventure Catholic Bible study program is designed in such a way that anyone can make sense of the Bible and experience the life-changing power of God’s Word.

Frequency about 2 posts per week.

Since Oct 2013

Website biblestudyforcatholics.com/blog

About Blog Founded in 1997 by a Catholic single like yourself, Catholic Singles is committed to your needs as a Catholic and matching you with authentic Catholic principles. Bringing together Catholic singles from all over the world in love and fellowship.

Frequency about 4 posts per week.

Since Jul 2009

Website catholicsingles.com/blog

Twin Cities, MNAbout Blog The Catholic Spirit’s mission is to proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. It seeks to inform, educate, evangelize and foster a spirit of community within the Catholic Church by disseminating news in a professional manner and serving as a forum for discussion of contemporary issues

Frequency about 34 posts per week.

Website thecatholicspirit.com

New York, NYAbout Blog The Catholic League is the nation’s largest Catholic civil rights organization; works to safeguard the religious freedom rights and free speech of Catholics. When Catholics are the victims of a bigoted portrayal by the media, the Catholic League issues news releases bringing the matter to the attention of the public.

Frequency about 11 posts per week.

Since Jan 1995

Website catholicleague.org

Ann Arbor / Detroit, MichiganAbout Blog Information on Roman Catholic Canon Law, created and administered by Dr. Edward N. Peters.

Frequency about 1 post per week.

Since Feb 2005

Website canonlawblog.wordpress.com

About Blog Canada’s Catholic news source since 1893. The Catholic Register, Canada’s oldest English Catholic weekly in Canada. Our mission is to provide intelligent, comprehensive, and faith-filled journalism and to ensure that the views of Catholics and our Church are proclaimed in a way to inform and influence our media and policy makers.

Frequency about 19 posts per week.

Website catholicregister.org

About Blog Spiritual Direction provides Catholic spiritual direction training and answers to questions on the Catholic faith based on the wisdoms of the Bible, Church and the saints and angels.

Frequency about 9 posts per week.

Since Mar 2009

Website spiritualdirection.com

Sydney, AustraliaAbout Blog The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times. We offer news of the Church at every level – from the parish to the world.

Frequency about 12 posts per week.

Website catholicweekly.com.au

About Blog Catholic Lane is dedicated to providing online Catholic readers timely Catholic news and articles on every aspect of the Catholic faith – from catechesis to business tips to inspirational stories – all loyal to Catholic teaching.

Frequency about 3 posts per week.

Since Jan 2011

Website catholiclane.com

Orlando, FLAbout Blog My name is Brandon Vogt, and I’m a bestselling author, blogger, and speaker. I work as the Content Director for Bishop Robert Barron’s Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, and I’m the founder of ClaritasU, a online community for Catholics to get clear about their faith.

Frequency about 2 posts per month.

Since Mar 2009

Website brandonvogt.com

Madison, WIAbout Blog The mission of CatholicVote is to educate and inspire Americans of all faiths to prioritize the issues of life, faith, and family.

Frequency about 11 posts per week.

Since Jan 2013

Website catholicvote.org/blog

United StatesAbout Blog The American Catholic is an online community of Christians, motivated by a rich heritage of Catholic spiritual and intellectual tradition, seeking to engage American society and culture in pursuit of the common good.

Frequency about 24 posts per week.

Since Oct 2008

Website the-american-catholic.com

USAAbout Blog The Wanderer, a national Catholic weekly journal of news, commentary, and analysis, has been publishing continually since 1867. Owned and operated by Catholic laymen, The Wanderer is independent of ecclesiastical oversight but maintains a fiercely loyal adherence to Catholic doctrine and discipline, catholic news,pro life, orthodox, traditional, conservative, Catechesis and Apologetics.

Frequency about 34 posts per week.

Website thewandererpress.com

College Station, TXAbout Blog St. Mary Catholic Center is the Catholic Campus Ministry serving Texas A&M University and Blinn College. We strive to live and proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ through worship, education, service, fellowship, and stewardship, as a parish community of students, faculty, staff and others who choose to share in this mission.

Frequency about 2 posts per month.

Website aggiecatholicblog.org

About Blog Our mission is to live and proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and spreading the love of God made visible in Jesus Christ to today’s men, women and children.

Frequency about 4 posts per week.

Website archny.org

New London, CTAbout Blog Catholic Digest is America’s most popular Catholic magazine. For over 75 years, Catholic Digest connects with readers through personal stories of triumphs and struggles, joys and challenges, and also the lighter side of Catholic living.

Frequency about 13 posts per week.

Website catholicdigest.com

Philadelphia, PAAbout Blog One of global Catholicism’s most prominent chroniclers, Rocco Palmo has held court as the “Church Whisperer” since 2004, he’s been a church analyst and among other mainstream print and broadcast outlets worldwide. Sharing Whispers in the Loggia.

Frequency about 2 posts per week.

Since Dec 2004

Website whispersintheloggia.blogspot..

