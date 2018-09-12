New Mexico Mystery: Solar Observatory shutdown: Huge ‘UFO captured on sun feed’ before FBI closure

A MASSIVE UFO appeared in live footage of the sun before the FBI dramatically shutdown the National Solar Observatory, conspiracy theorists claim.

Employees at the site in Sunspot, New Mexico, were forced to leave as agents rushed to the research centre last Thursday.

The building remains on lockdown, surrounded with yellow tape, with no timeframe given to local police as to when it would reopen.

Tyler Glockner, who runs YouTube conspiracy channel secureteam10, speculated the observers may have come across extraterrestrial life while picturing the sun.

Tyler claimed the FBI would have been brought in to remove any evidence of this.

TWITTER BLOCKED: FBI taped off the entrance to the National Solar Observatory

“The second one is obviously a different object, it’s the same camera, the same view.“Two objects, two different sizes, one goes one way and the other goes another way.“Don’t you think that’s odd? Mystery still surrounds the closure with local police in the dark