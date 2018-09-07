Prophecy from Mirjana’s Apparition on March 18, 2018 Seems to Be Coming True….”My children, your battle is difficult. It will be even more difficult,” Mirjana Says Often: “Only when the things contained in the secrets start to happen will the world understand why Our Lady chose March 18.”
On March 18, 2018 Our Lady said “My children, your battle is difficult. It will be even more difficult,”. Did these precise words from just a few short months ago foretell of the great crisis that is attacking the church, attacking our shepherds? . “It will be more difficult” These words are prophetic….Some say the Church is experiencing its greatest difficulty in its history.
The March 18 2018 Apparition
Mirjana greeted Our Lady with a beautiful smile, but was very serious at different moments during the apparition. When Our Lady left, it was apparent that Mirjana immediately again felt the severity of her back pain, and she had to be helped to a seat and recover briefly before beginning the translation process. SEE MINUTE 4:25 in video below
Following is Our Lady’s message given through Mirjana during her annual March 18, 2018, apparition:
“Dear children! My earthly life was simple. I loved and I rejoiced in small things. I loved life – the gift from God – even though pain and sufferings pierced my heart. My children, I had the strength of faith and boundless trust in God’s love. All those who have the strength of faith are stronger. Faith makes you live according to what is good and then the light of God’s love always comes at the desired moment. That is the strength which sustains in pain and suffering. My children, pray for the strength of faith, trust in the Heavenly Father, and do not be afraid. Know that not a single creature who belongs to God will be lost but will live forever. Every pain has its end and then life in freedom begins there where all of my children come – where everything is returned. My children, your battle is difficult. It will be even more difficult, but you follow my example. Pray for the strength of faith; trust in the love of the Heavenly Father. I am with you. I am manifesting myself to you. I am encouraging you. With immeasurable motherly love I am caressing your souls. Thank you.”
Our Lady blessed all of us and all religious articles that we brought for blessing.
