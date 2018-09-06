Prophecy Unfolding – New York AG subpoenas All 8 Catholic dioceses over sex abuse probe…Satan is active do not be deceived!
New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of an investigation into the handling of sex abuse allegations. This action, with impossible to calculate consequences, is yet another attack on the Catholic Church which points to signs of Catholic prophecy beginning to unfold in dramatic fashion.
The Prophecies
Prophecy: “Medjugorje is the fulfillment of Fatima”.”Dear Children! Today also I invite you to prayer, now as never before when my plan has begun to be realized. satan is strong and wants to sweep away my plans of peace and joy and make you think that my Son is not strong in His decisions. Therefore, I call all of you, dear children, to pray and fast still more firmly. I invite you to self-renunciation for nine days so that, with your help, everything that I desire to realize through the secrets I began in Fatima, may be fulfilled. I call you, dear children, to now grasp the importance of my coming and the seriousness of the situation. I want to save all souls and present them to God. Therefore, let us pray that everything I have begun be fully realized. Thank you for having responded to my call.”
At Fatima the Virgin Mary predicted atheist ideology would arise in Russia. She said that Russia would spread its errors world-wide. The “error” of State sponsored atheisim led to gulags and the death of millions of people. But at Fatima Our Lady also said that: “Russia would be converted and Her Immaculate Heart would triumph.”
Now we see signs of the Great Prophecy from Medjugorje unfolding. Our Lady predicted in 1981, just 6 months afher the attempted assassination on Pope John Paul II, that : “The West will make modern progress but without God, and will act like their own creators...Our Lady then added “Russia will come to glorify God the most.”
Source Medjugorje.org Messages 1981
The Fallout
Today we see all across the United States of America, a great attack against the Catholic Church while simultaneously the United States Congress and Main Stream Media work together to demonize Russia, a country that is indeed experiencing a Christian renewal unlike any place on earth. Satan is active. This is the time to stand with the Church and not be deceived. We are in the battle of our lifetime.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of an investigation into the handling of sex abuse allegations.
A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press the subpoenas went out Thursday.
The subpoenas seek documents relating to abuse allegations, payments to victims or findings from internal church investigations.
Underwood’s office is pursuing a civil investigation into the church’s response to abuse reports and has also reached out to local prosecutors authorized to convene grand juries or pursue criminal investigations.
Church officials say they will cooperate.
The announcement comes three weeks after a grand jury investigation found rampant sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests in Pennsylvania.
(Visited 83 times, 163 visits today)
Please follow and like us: