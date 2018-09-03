Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Sen Schumer on Impeaching Trump: "The Sooner the Better" …

A constituent asked Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said at a Labor Day parade on Monday that President Trump should be impeached, saying, “The sooner the better.”

In a video posted to YouTube, a constituent can be heard asking Schumer, “When are you all going to impeach Trump?”

“The sooner the better,” Schumer replied.

The constituent pushed back at Schumer, saying that he had not answered the question.

“We got to get a few Republicans [on our side],” Schumer said. “The Democrats are on your side.”

