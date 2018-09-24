Monday, September 24, 2018

Mystic Post – Medjugorje

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post – Medjugorje
Catholic Prophecy General News 

Signs and a Fateful Timetable : The Hidden Secret of Fatima …Russian Orthodox Church Warns Ukraine of Bloodshed Over Scisim..

ryanmysticpost 4 Views 0 Comments

Reader of Third Secret of Fatima, Malachi Martin, said the Fatima Secret involves Russia and Ukraine. Signs of Fatima Prophecy emerging in Ukraine.

On September 20, 2018, the Russian Orthodox Church warned that Ukraine’s bid for spiritual independence could lead to bloodshed and a schism in the eastern church, as it froze ties with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople – traditionally the “first among equals” in the Orthodox world.

Russian clerics are furious over Bartholomew’s apparently favourable response to Ukraine’s request that he grant full independence to its church, which is currently divided between rival patriarchates that are loyal to Moscow and Kiev.

The split occurred after a sovereign Ukraine emerged from the Soviet Union in 1991, and animosity between the country’s Moscow and Kiev patriarchates has intensified since the start of its bloody but undeclared war with Russia in 2014.

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko appealed to Bartholomew in April for church independence – also known as autocephaly – and he says the formation of a national church is a crucial step in Ukraine’s bid to escape centuries of Russian domination.

Earlier this month, the Istanbul-based patriarchate said it was dispatching two bishops to Ukraine “within the framework of preparations for the granting of autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine”.

—-
Reader of Third Secret of Fatima said the Fatima Secret involves Russia and Ukraine.

Malachi Martin before his death had some extraordinary things to say about Fatima, the Third Secret, and Russia.   Fr. Malachi Martin, who claimed to have read the “Third Secret” in the 1960’s, hinted that Russia was the key to the ‘Third Secret of Fatima’. He wrote:

Sister Lucia’s single-page letter of the “Third Secret” covers three topics—
1. A Physical chastisement of nations
2. A spiritual chastisement
3. The central function of Russia in the two which in fact, the physical and spiritual chastisements are to be girded on a fateful timetable in which Russia is the ratchet.

Fatima : 1996 Fr Malachi Martin interview Third Secret involves Russia and Ukraine, among other things. In his book, The Last Prophet,  Malachi Martin wrote that  “The Salvation for the world, will start in Russia.”  Malachi Martin was convinced that the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

SINCE YOU ARE HERE: We have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Mystic Post than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Mystic Post's independent  journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective too. Our Mission is to bring the devotion of Our Lady's Immaculate heart into people's homes, the public square, and throughout the world. Your donation is vitally important at this time. The world needs Our Lady like never before..Please join us!


Russia´s role in the Vision of Fatima is very important because if we´re to believe the Vision of Fatima, salvation for the world, the cure for the world ills, will start in the Ukraine and in Russia, and that was why the Virgin in the Fatima vision of 1917 was supposed to have spoken actively about Russia and that Russia first of all has to be cured of her errors and then she will help the entire world to get better and to cure itself of its sins. It´s a very bizarre message in that sense because one would have said that salvation was going to come from the West as we always think because we are Westerners, but no, according to the message of Fatima, salvation will come from the East, and particularly, from Ukraine and from the State of Russia itself, which is extraordinary.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

Catholic Prophecy Not to Be Ignored. … Russia’s Mysterious Connection to Medjugorje and Fatima…The Story of Our Times

ryanmysticpost 4

As Christians Suffer in the Middle East, Pat Buchanan Asks “Are America’s Wars ‘Just And Moral’?”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on As Christians Suffer in the Middle East, Pat Buchanan Asks “Are America’s Wars ‘Just And Moral’?”

Prolific End times Rabbi: “Things are about to get BIBLICAL”… Doomsayer offers shock warning as Iran and Israel head for WAR

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Prolific End times Rabbi: “Things are about to get BIBLICAL”… Doomsayer offers shock warning as Iran and Israel head for WAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM