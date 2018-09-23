The beautiful prayer by Padre Pio to the Virgin Mary!….Offers a “shortcut” to Heaven.”.A sea through which the shores of eternal splendor are reached”

Is there a shortcut to Heaven ?, Yes, it is Our Lady.

This was the reply of Padre Pio, who then continued in dialogue: It is the sea through which the shores of eternal splendors are reached.

I would like to have such a strong voice to invite sinners from all over the world to love Our Lady.

Love the Madonna and make her love.

Always pray the Rosary This prayer is our faith, the support of our hope, the explosion of our charity.

Mary is the whole reason of my hope “.