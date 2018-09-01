The Catholic Faith of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, Stars of New Movie “Star is Born”, Will Surprise You… Lady Gaga Once “Donated her soul to Dark Forces.. Now Prays Rosary for Healing and Release

Lady Gaga “donated her soul” to ‘Dark Forces”, the Illuminati – NOW PRAYS THE ROSARY FOR HEALING

Lady Gaga believes her illness is a physical manifestation of the dark forces that seized control of her body and soul after she joined the Illuminati early in her career, according to production staff from Gaga’s new documenta

The Netflix produced Gaga: Five Foot Two is a warts-and-all documentary portrait of the troubled star – or at least it appears to, with fly-on-the-wall footage of rehearsals, studio sessions, public appearances, private late-night conversations, medical appointments, and multiple tearful breakdowns.

Describing scenes from the documentary that were left on the cutting room floor, production staff reveal that Lady Gaga sought advice from a Catholic priest regarding the possibility of undergoing an exorcism to rid herself of the “dark spirituality” that she says she “invited in” to her body early in her career.

Describing the moment she “donated her soul” to the Illuminati – outside a club in New York’s Lower East Side after performing a burlesque show in 2006 – Gaga described the experience as “very real and visceral, not metaphorical at all.”

[Lady Gaga: Prince Charles ‘Is Not Human’]

“I had just been on stage, it was a good show, I was high on the love and applause from the crowd. I was outside lighting a cigarette, thinking about scoring some more cocaine. I was aching for more. More of everything. I just wanted to feel good. Feel anything. Then this man, a strangely ageless man in a suit, spoke to me. He was leaning against the wall, smoking, and he said to me ‘I think you’ve got what it takes. Do you want it?’ I asked what ‘it’ was. I thought he was coming on to me. But he smiled and said ‘Everything. Success. Fame. Riches. Power. Do you want it all?’

“I looked at him curiously. I couldn’t work him out. Then he just stood there and sang one of the songs from my routine earlier. It was otherworldly. I stared at him like he was a dark jewel dredged up from the deepest ocean. I got down on my knees and asked him who I should praise.

“I looked him right in the eye and told him I wanted it all.

“I told him I’d do anything.”

As a struggling performer who played mostly in dive bars, in burlesque clubs, and at late night revues, Gaga had little commercial success or public recognition before meeting the man she describes as “my illuminated prince.”

In exchange for her soul, Gaga was able to create the music for which she became famous.

After “concluding a deal” with the prince outside the Mercury Lounge in New York City, Gaga found “success was a cinch.” In exchange for her soul, Gaga was able to create the music for which she became famous. Suddenly high-level collaborators, producers and promoters were lining up to work with the unknown burlesque performer.

Within one year she was a multi-platinum pop star, her work reaching an audience of billions around the world.

“His promises came true very quickly.”

“At the start I thought we made a good team. But it wasn’t long before I began to suffer.”







Gaga has battled with competing forces battling for supremacy inside herself for years, and she’s frequently at war with herself in the documentary — one side driven to perform, the other given to complaining about the rotten deal she has been handed by the “dark forces.”

Gaga believes the physical illness, fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition she says she has experienced for a while, is the physical manifestation of her fight to get out of the Illuminati record industry and break her contract with the “dark prince.“

“They may give you special powers, outer beauty, talent, and wealth for a while… but it doesn’t last,” Gaga said. “This is the reason why so many people who dabble in the dark arts are so unhappy. They flicker bright like a morning star and then wind up committing suicide or destroying themselves with substance abuse.”

[Has Lady Gaga ‘Woken Up’? Music Industry Speech Goes Viral]

Lady Gaga is rescheduling the European leg of her Joanne World Tour, citing the “severe pain” that is impacting “her ability to perform.” In an Instagram post, featuring a photograph of the singer praying with her hands holding a crucifix, she said she had “always been honest” about her physical and spiritual health conditions, and has been “searching for years to get to the bottom of them.“

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” wrote Gaga.