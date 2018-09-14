The Forgotten Fifth Apparition at Fatima September 13, 1917…Our Lady: “Yes, the Deaf and Dumb Girl Will Improve”…”In October I will perform a miracle so that all may believe.”

Despite the ridicule and jokes of the secular, atheistic press, more than 30,000 people gathered in the Cova for the September apparition. Whether drawn by devotion or curiosity, they prayed the rosary while awaiting the arrival of the visionaries and their vision. When at least the time came they could hear Lucia say,

“What do you want of me?”

Continue the Rosary, my children. Say it every day that the war may end. In October Our Lord will come, as well as Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Saint Joseph will appear with the Child Jesus to bless the world.

God is pleased with your sacrifices, but He does not want you to wear the cords to bed. Keep them on during the day.

“I have the petitions of many for your help. Will you assist a little girl who is deaf and dumb?”

She will improve within the year.

“And the conversions that some have asked to have brought about? The cures of the sick ones?”

Some I will cure, and some I will not. In October I will perform a miracle so that all may believe.

With these last words still ringing in their ears, the Lady rose and disappeared in the heavens, as Lucia called to the crowd, “If you wish to see her — look! Look!”