The Twelve Secrets of the Apocalypse. Jesus Tells Padre Pio that the ‘World is Walking in Ruins…Men have abandoned the right path”… The hint of the secrets are born in the Bible 2 Peter 3, 2-13
Follow Mystic Post on Facebook
Really to think and meditate, but when will this day happen? The key is in the same Bible 2 Peter 3, 2-13.. Jesus to Padre Pio
Originally Published on Catholic Digest
Not many know that Padre Pio among so many gifts had a very special one, that of prophecy and the Lord Jesus Christ himself communicated with him, and in a letter of 1959 addressed to his superior. Padre Pio tells the revelation that Jesus made about the World’s End.
The epistle, attributed to Padre Pio, is quite long, full of messages, so we will only take an extract with 12 messages taken from the book by Renzo Baschera “I grandi profeti”
1. The world is walking in ruins. Men have abandoned the right path to venture on roads that end in the desert of violence … If they do not drink from the source of humility, charity and love, it will be a catastrophe.
2. Terrible things will come. I can no longer intercede for men. Divine piety is about to end. Man had been created to love life, and ended up destroying life …
3. When the world was entrusted to man, it was a garden. Man has turned it into an atmosphere full of poisons. Nothing now serves to purify the house of man. A deep work is necessary, which can only come from heaven.
4. Prepare to live three days in total darkness. These three days are very close … And in these days they will remain as dead without eating or drinking. Then the light will return. But many will be the men who will not see it anymore.
5. Many people will escape scared. It will run without a goal. They will say that there is salvation to the east and people will run to the east, but it will fall on a cliff. They will say that to the west there is salvation and people will run to the west, but they will fall into a furnace.
6. The earth will tremble and the panic will be great … The Earth is sick. The earthquake will be like a snake: they will feel it crawling everywhere. And many stones will fall. And many men will perish.
7. You are like ants, because the time will come when men will take their eyes off for a crumb of bread. Businesses will be looted, warehouses will be taken in assault and destroyed. Poor will be one who in those dark days will be without a candle, without a jug of water and without the necessary for three months.
8. A land will disappear … a great land. A country will be erased forever from geographical maps … And with it history, wealth and men will be dragged into the mud.
9. The love of man for man has become an empty word. How can you expect Jesus to love you, if you do not even love those who eat at your own table? … Of the wrath of God men of science will not be forgiven, but men of heart.
10. I’m desperate … I do not know what to do for humanity to repent. If you continue on this path, the tremendous wrath of God will be unleashed like a tremendous thunderbolt.
11. A meteorite will fall on the earth and everything will shine. It will be a disaster, much worse than a war. Many things will be canceled. And this will be one of the signs …
12. Men will live a tragic experience. Many will be overwhelmed by the river, many will be burned by fire, many will be buried by poisons … But I will stay close to the pure of heart.
Really to think and meditate, but when will this day happen? The key is in the same Bible 2 Peter 3, 2-13
And to be attentive, because the Lord will come like a thief …
(The Key Bible 2 Pet
2 Peter 3:2-13 New International Version (NIV)
2 I want you to recall the words spoken in the past by the holy prophetsand the command given by our Lord and Savior through your apostles.
3 Above all, you must understand that in the last days scoffers will come, scoffing and following their own evil desires. 4 They will say, “Where is this ‘coming’ he promised? Ever since our ancestors died, everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation.” 5 But they deliberately forget that long ago by God’s word the heavens came into being and the earth was formed out of water and by water. 6 By these waters also the world of that time was deluged and destroyed. 7 By the same word the present heavens and earth are reserved for fire, being kept for the day of judgment and destruction of the ungodly.
8 But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day. 9 The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.
10 But the day of the Lord will come like a thief. The heavens will disappear with a roar; the elements will be destroyed by fire, and the earth and everything done in it will be laid bare.[a]
11 Since everything will be destroyed in this way, what kind of people ought you to be? You ought to live holy and godly lives 12 as you look forward to the day of God and speed its coming.[b] That day will bring about the destruction of the heavens by fire, and the elements will melt in the heat. 13 But in keeping with his promise we are looking forward to a new heaven and a new earth, where righteousness dwells.
er 3,2-13 says “But in keeping with his promise we are looking forward to a new heaven and a new earth, where righteousness dwells.”)
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Mystic Post than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Mystic Post’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too.
High quality journalism is essential intellectual nourishment. The generosity of providing such a service without a paywall deserves recognition and supportGiacomo P, Italy
I’ve been enjoying Mystic Posts for several years now. Today, when so much seems to be going wrong in the world, Mystic Post is working hard to provide truthful Catholic news. I want to support that Robb R. UK
I appreciate there not being a paywall: it is more democratic for the media to be available for all and not a commodity to be purchased by a few. I’m happy to make a contribution so others with less means still have access to information. Annonymous Donator
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure.
Thank you
$1.00 $10,00 $25.00 $1,000 – Any contribution makes a big difference.
Make a contribution
With a $25.00 donation receive a free miraculous medal. We can really use it – THANKS!
4 thoughts on “The Twelve Secrets of the Apocalypse. Jesus Tells Padre Pio that the ‘World is Walking in Ruins…Men have abandoned the right path”… The hint of the secrets are born in the Bible 2 Peter 3, 2-13”
“I can no longer intercede for men” These are words The Lord will never say. I would be skeptical about anything which seems to go against the Church’s teaching.
I have the collected letters of St. Pio and this is not in it. I believe it’s FAKE NEWS!
That was my opinion as well. It’s the devil at work seeking to put false beliefs into people’s minds.
I’m having trouble reconciling this article about 12 secrets given to St. Padre Pio about the Apocalypse with other information coming from the Padre Pio Centre for North America.
In the article, Item 4 mentions “prepare to live 3 days in total darkness..”, however the Padre Pio Centre for North America has categorically refuted the rumors attributing the 3 days of darkness to Padre Pio. They have said that the prophecy of the “Three Days of Darkness” should correctly be attributed to the late mystic, Blessed Anna Maria Taigi.
You’ve mentioned the Catholic Digest but that isn’t quite true. In fact it came from C Digestt ie. with a double T… maybe to trick people into believing it’s the authentic C. Digest?
So my question is this – if item 4 of the article is false then maybe the rest of the article may also be false since it casts serious doubts on the veracity of this publication’s claims. And if the entire article itself is false, then it may be safe to assume that there may be other things on your website are also less than accurate?
I was wondering how carefully the admins of this site verify the facts of articles and links that they post as, in my experience, a lot of people will accept everything they see on the internet as gospel truth… especially if it comes from an admin of a Group they belong to, trusting that the info in the group is accurate.
I see posts are moderated, so if my concerns don’t show up I’ll know that mysticpost is a site that can’t be trusted. Thanks so much for taking the time to answer my concerns.