Top Brass at Apparition: Pope’s Right Hand Man and Papal Envoy in Audience in Grand Cathedral as Virgin Mary Comes From Heaven and Visits Visionary. Blessed Mother Prays for Priests… Vatican’s Secret Plan to Save the Church?

Thousands of faithful gathered yesterday, on September 20, 2018, in St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna to pray for peace in the spirit of Medjugore.
After the spiritual impulses and singing, the seer Ivan Dragicevic from Medjugorje in the cathedral during the rosary prayer had the apparition of Our Lady. At that moment, it was quiet in the cathedral, which was filled to the last seat. The believers were immersed in prayer. Ivan said that Our Lady was very happy and prayed especially about the priest present. In addition, Our Lady calls us to holiness in the family.
Then follow the solemn Holy Mass with Cardinal Schönborn and the special representative for
Medjugorje Archbishop Hoser. The archbishop preached very positively about his experiences in and with Medjugorje. He called the importance of confession, prayer, fasting and repentance.
This was followed by the designed worship with songs from Medjugorje. Finally, Cardinal Schönborn went with the monstrance through the cathedral to bless all the faithful.
