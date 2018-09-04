Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Rare Video: Oh How She Suffers!!! ..A Dramatic Sign of the Times? “Our Lady told me many things that I cannot yet reveal. I can only hint at what the future holds, but I do see indications that the events are already in motion.”

ryanmysticpost 10355 Views 1 Comment

“Our Lady told me many things that I cannot yet reveal. I can only hint at what the future holds, but I do see indications that the events are already in motion.

On August 25, 1991,  the Queen of Peace, said in a message for the world “…I invite you to renunciation for nine days so that with your help everything I wanted to realize through the secrets I began in Fatima may be fulfilled…” The visionaries have said that Medjugorje is the “continuation and fulfillment of Fatima.”

Is the fulfillment of Fatima and the unfolding of secrets of Medjugorje upon us.

Dramatic Video

One thought on “Rare Video: Oh How She Suffers!!! ..A Dramatic Sign of the Times? “Our Lady told me many things that I cannot yet reveal. I can only hint at what the future holds, but I do see indications that the events are already in motion.”

  • Beth McDonald
    July 18, 2018 at 12:53 pm
    Please pray for my conversion and my family. Pleaae and thank you so much.❤

