Visionary Says Can Not Speak about secrets but "it is a very important time for the Church"

Is it fair to say that the “time of secrets” will be a time of great trial for the Church and for the world?

Ivan: “Yes. With regard to secrets we can not say anything. I can only say that it is a very important time, especially for the Church. We must all pray for this intention “. Our Lady has a precise project for the world and for the Church. She says: “I am with you and together with you I want to realize this plan. Decide for good, fight against sin, against evil “. I do not fully know what this plan is. This does not mean that I do not have to pray for its realization. We do not always have to know everything! We must trust the requests of Our Lady “.

Will it be a trial time for faith?

“It’s already a bit now.” 

