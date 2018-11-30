Heaven’s Messages Foretold the Current Crisis & Scandal in the Church
She is the most adored, misunderstood, and often the most vilified woman in the world. For those who venerate her, she is called The Blessed Mother, with a unique distinction with one of many titles called, The Immaculate Heart of Mary. To other sects and religions, it is often called Mary idolatry, for those who do not choose to soak in all she has to offer. To those who know her, she is the most revered creature ever born on earth. She is the short cut to the heart of the Father. She is the surest, safest, and quickest way to the Trinity. Yes, a mystery.
Our Lady is the Daughter of the Father, the Mother of the Son, and the Spouse of the Holy Spirit. In the book of Revelation she is the Woman Clothed with the Sun (12:1), who in the end days battles the serpent and crushes its head. She is the woman mentioned in Genesis 3:15, and she is the prophetess of these times with a role ordained by the Most Holy Trinity for the salvation of mankind. Her role is unique by all measurements. Her humility towards the Will of God is unmatched in all of human history where Luke chapter 2 chronicles her submissive and obedient will. Saint Augustine called her, “The mold of God.” The Blessed Mother has said behind the curtain wrapped in stealth repeatedly since Rue du Bac (1830) to a young novice sister by the name of Catherine Laboure’ in France, it is now her time. It is a repeated message of her appearances.
Below is a general synopsis of just a few of the major mystics and apparition sites (albeit significant) heaven has used to send messages to mankind. In pulling together the material for this article, several things became crystal clear. First, heaven uses imagery, metaphor, simile, analogy, and parables much in the same way Jesus did in Scripture to make a point. Secondly, the material heaven is presenting leaves little doubt on the outcome of the Church in particular, and the world in general. Third, many changes have occurred in the last one hundred years, and they will now happen more rapidly. Events largely to an interconnected world, will see a quickening. Fourth, The Deep State spoken of in the press is Freemasonry. It is insidious, hidden, and the work of Satan, which is why in the teaching of the Magisterium for hundreds of years, it has been consistently forbidden. Dozens of edicts, instructions, papal bulls, and encyclicals mention it as an enemy of the Church. It is the malevolent force behind the curtain wrapped in stealth and deception.
Although just a sample of prophecies are presented due to space and time, the messages are that the Church will be thrown into a state of confusion that will utterly and absolutely change its character forever. Combined with many scandals presently rocking the church that has germinated for several generations, the Church will be maintained, small in number, yet simultaneously restored to one of beauty and majesty. Therein lies our hope.
Saint Louis d’ Montfort presents in his masterpiece True Devotion to Mary one of the most potent images of the end time church when he says, “With one hand they shall fight, overthrow and crush the heretics with their heresies, the schismatics with their schisms, the idolaters with their idolatries, and the sinners with their impieties. With the other hand they shall build the temple of the true Solomon and the mystical City of God, that is to say the most holy Virgin, called by the Fathers The Temple of Solomon and the City of God.” Due to the modern heresies we are witnessing at the present moment, we may be seeing this come to fruition.
A small sample of heaven’s messages to all of mankind is listed below.
Our Lady of Good Success
Quite, Ecuador
Beginning in the late 16th to the 17th Century
Christopher Columbus, financed by Queen Isabella of Spain, had just sailed to the new world in 1492 proving to the world that the earth was not flat. Just over one hundred plus years later, a nun from Spain sailed on faith to set up a mission in Ecuador. Soon after, heaven appeared to Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres while praying in front of the Blessed Sacrament where a lamp that had been previously lit went dark with no explanation. The Blessed Mother then appeared with a foreign source of light, and gave a prophecy that is especially relevant for our times, as it specifically mentioned the 20th century when important events would take place. It said faith would be incrementally extinguished in the 20th century, and that impurities of the flesh would envelope the world, and this is how the demon would control mankind. Remember this prophecy was said over four hundred years ago. The Blessed Mother on one occasion cast away the infernal serpent from tormenting Mother Mariana “With such a great roar that it caused the earth to tremble throughout the city and the convent.”
At 3:00am on January 11, 1611 the sisters in the convent witnessed a miracle as the archangels Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael with Saint Francis built a statue that was asked to be processed into the convent. The Blessed Mother also said:
Thus I make it known to you that from the end of the 19th century and shortly after the middle of the 20th century, passions will erupt and there will be a total corruption of morals…Unbridled passions will give way to the total corruption of customs and Satan will reign through the masonic sects, targeting children in particular to insure total corruption…unhappy times will come wherein those who should fearlessly defend the rights of the Church will instead, blinded despite the light, give their hand to the Church’s enemies and do their bidding. But when evil seems triumphant, and when their authority abuses its power, committing all manner of injustice and oppressing the weak, their ruin shall be near. They will fall and crash to the ground.
…The effects of secular education will increase, which will be one reason for the lack of priestly and religious vocations….” “The Sacred Sacrament of Holy Orders will be ridiculed, oppressed and despised…The demon will try to persecute the Ministers of the Lord in every possible way and he will labor with cruel and subtle astuteness to deviate them from the spirit of their vocation, corrupting many of them. These corrupted priests, who will scandalize the Christian people will incite the hatred of bad Christians and the enemies of the Roman, Catholic, and Apostolic Church to fall upon all priests….
The sacrament of matrimony, which symbolizes the union of Christ with the Church, will be thoroughly attacked and profaned. Masonry, then reigning, will implement iniquitous laws aimed at extinguishing this sacrament. They will make it easy for all to live in sin, thus multiplying the birth of illegitimate children without the Church’s blessing.
Comment: Vatican II took place over four plenary sessions opened by Pope John XXIII in 1962, that ended in 1965. The Council was contemporaneous with the apparitions at Garabandal, Spain. This was the latter half of the 20th century stated above when events saw a rapid deterioration in the Church. The Blessed Mother only had two major messages as it pertained to the Church. First was the sacredness of the priesthood, and the other stating that the Eucharist as the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ.
It can be argued with the attack on the culture since the 1960’s, there is widespread evidence that the onslaught of continued apostasy has been relentless with discernable loss of faith and moral corruption. The introduction of the birth control pill in the late 1960’s seems to give more importance to the above prophecy. No other event in all of human history has had such an impact on human relations than the pill. As of October 2018, the Unites States had approximately equal births (50%) from married couples, and those out of wedlock. In 1970 out of wedlock births were 10%.
Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick
(1774 – 1824)
She was an Augustinian nun who lived only fifty years, and she spent most of her life in solitude; she had visions of the future of the Church. She bore the wounds of Christ with the stigmata, and lived a life of multiple sufferings in her native country of Germany.
These are just a few of her prophecies:
April 23, 1820. I had another vision of the great tribulation. It seems to me that a concession was demanded from the clergy that could not be granted. I saw many older priests especially one, who wept bitterly. A few younger ones were also weeping. But others, and the lukewarm among them readily did what was demanded. It was as if people were splitting into two camps.
May 13, 1820. I saw also the relationship between the two popes…in size; heretics of every kind came into the city of Rome. The local clergy grew lukewarm, and I saw a great darkness…Then, the vision seemed to extend on every side. Whole Catholic communities were being oppressed, harassed, confined, and deprived of their freedom. I saw many churches close down, great miseries everywhere, wars and bloodshed. A wild and ignorant mob took to violent action. But, it did not last long.
Once more I saw that the Church of Peter was undermined by a plan evolved by the secret sect, while storms were damaging it. But I also saw that help was coming when distress had reached its peak. I saw again the Blessed Virgin ascend on the Church and spread her mantle over it. I saw a Pope who at once was gentle, and very firm…I saw a great renewal, and the Church rose high in the sky.
September 12, 1820. I saw a strange church being built against every rule…No angels were supervising the building operations. In that church, nothing came from high above. There was only division and chaos. It is probably a church of human creation. Following the latest fashion, as well as the new heterodox Church of Rome, which seems of the same kind. There was nothing holy in it. Everything was done according to human reason.
September 27, 1820. I saw deplorable things: they were gambling, drinking, and talking in Church; they were also courting women. All sorts of abominations were perpetrated there. Priests allowed everything and said Mass with much irreverence. I saw that few of them were still Godly, and only a few had sound views on things.
October 4, 1820. When I saw the Church of Saint Peter in ruins, and the manners in which so many of the clergy were themselves busy at this work of destruction—none of them openly willing to do it in front of the others… it was also shown to me that there were almost no Christians left in the old acceptation of the word.
August to October, 1820. When the Church had been for the most part destroyed (by the secret sect), and when only the sanctuary and the altar were still standing, I saw the wreckers (the secret sect) enter the church with the Beast. There, they met a woman of noble carriage who seemed to be with child because she walked slowly. At this sight, the enemies were terrorized, and the beast could not take another step forward. It projected it neck towards the Woman as if to devour her, but the woman turned about and bowed down (towards the Altar), her head touching the ground. Thereupon, I saw the Beast taking to flight towards the sea again, and the enemies were fleeing in great confusion… Then I saw the Church was being promptly rebuilt, and she was more magnificent than ever before.
Comment: It is fascinating that Emmerick saw two popes. At the moment, two popes are living at the same time, a very rare phenomena in the Church. The secret sect is Freemasonry, which was a constant theme of Emmerick. The plan to destroy the Church was constructed by the highest order of Freemasonry with a plan called, The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita (see AA-1025 book)
The plan is breathtaking in its detail for execution, and now in hindsight, we can see the validity of the document. St. Maximilian Kolbe saw this plan in Vatican Square in 1917, and immediately launched the Militia Immaculata on October 16, 1917 to combat this heresy not even knowing about the apparitions at Fatima on October 13, 1917. The plan of the Alta Vendita was to place masons in high-ranking church positions and ultimately elect a masonic pop .
The name of the masonic lodge in Rome where many leading clergy are members is called the Propaganda Due (P2) Lodge.
