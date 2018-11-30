Heaven’s Messages Foretold the Current Crisis & Scandal in the Church

She was an Augustinian nun who lived only fifty years, and she spent most of her life in solitude; she had visions of the future of the Church. She bore the wounds of Christ with the stigmata, and lived a life of multiple sufferings in her native country of Germany.

These are just a few of her prophecies:

April 23, 1820. I had another vision of the great tribulation. It seems to me that a concession was demanded from the clergy that could not be granted. I saw many older priests especially one, who wept bitterly. A few younger ones were also weeping. But others, and the lukewarm among them readily did what was demanded. It was as if people were splitting into two camps.

May 13, 1820. I saw also the relationship between the two popes…in size; heretics of every kind came into the city of Rome. The local clergy grew lukewarm, and I saw a great darkness…Then, the vision seemed to extend on every side. Whole Catholic communities were being oppressed, harassed, confined, and deprived of their freedom. I saw many churches close down, great miseries everywhere, wars and bloodshed. A wild and ignorant mob took to violent action. But, it did not last long.

Once more I saw that the Church of Peter was undermined by a plan evolved by the secret sect, while storms were damaging it. But I also saw that help was coming when distress had reached its peak. I saw again the Blessed Virgin ascend on the Church and spread her mantle over it. I saw a Pope who at once was gentle, and very firm…I saw a great renewal, and the Church rose high in the sky.

September 12, 1820. I saw a strange church being built against every rule…No angels were supervising the building operations. In that church, nothing came from high above. There was only division and chaos. It is probably a church of human creation. Following the latest fashion, as well as the new heterodox Church of Rome, which seems of the same kind. There was nothing holy in it. Everything was done according to human reason.