Medjugorje – Let us walk with the Gospa in this Advent that is upon us

With Our Lady of Medjugorje , let us set foot on this Holy Advent that is at the door.

We are at the door of Advent, let’s open it because we have been invited to enter.Let’s not stop at the threshold to look, and we do not turn away.

Entering Advent means waiting with desire, with passion. It means: to desire that the object of our love fill our waiting hours, our heartbeats, and suggest us many initiatives to prepare gifts and things that please him.

An expectation that is a continuous movement, action, a journey towards the God who becomes a child; towards the Mother who gives us that son. Spiritual fantasy will tell us what to do good. Meanwhile, let’s see what Heaven has made us find yesterday, the day before Advent.

HOLINESS, ROSES AND PRAYER

On the eve of Christmas 2017, Maria had left Medjugorje with an intense, delicate and encouraging message. We report it, integrally, so that each of us can keep it in our heart.

Three were the topics of Our Lady’s message: Holiness, Roses and Prayer.

“Dear children, I address you as your Mother, the Mother of the just, the Mother of those who love and suffer, the Mother of the saints. My children, you too can be holy: it depends on you. Saints are those who immensely love Heavenly Father, those who love him above all. Therefore, my children, try to always be better. If you try to be good, you can be holy, even if you do not think this of you. If you think you are good, you are not humble and pride moves you away from holiness. In this restless world, full of threats, your hands, apostles of my love, should be extended in prayer and mercy. Give me, my children, the Rosary, the roses that I love so much! My roses are your prayers said with the heart, and not only recited with the lips. My roses are your works of prayer, faith and love. When he was a child, my Son told me that my children would be numerous and that they would bring me many roses. I did not understand, now I know that you are those children, that you bring me roses when you love my Son above all, when you pray with the heart, when you help the poorest. These are my roses! This is faith, which causes everything in life to be done out of love; that pride is not known; that you always forgive promptly, never judging and always trying to understand your brother. Therefore, apostles of my love, pray for those who do not know how to love, for those who do not love you, for those who have done you evil, for those who have not known the love of my Son. My children, I ask you this, because you remember: to pray means to love and to forgive. Thank you!”.

“When he was a child, my Son told me that my children would be numerous and that they would bring me many roses.”

With this image of the baby Jesus who addresses himself to His and our Mother Mary, let us set foot in this period of Advent immininete.

We welcome the words of love and the advice of the Gospa:

“… my children, give away the Rosary, the roses that I love so much! My roses are your prayers said with the heart, and not only recited with the lips. My roses are your works of prayer, faith and love. “

We welcome your words with an open mind to the true Faith:



“… This is faith, which causes everything in life to be done out of love; that pride is not known; that you always forgive promptly, never judging and always trying to understand your brother. “

Let us place in this Advent the spirit of true prayer, and let us reread these words of the Gospa that the whole world resounds from Medjugorje:

“… .prepare for those who do not know how to love, for those who do not love you, for those who have done you evil, for those who have not known the love of my Son.”

MEDITATE

To accompany us in these days of Advent, there is the Word of the Lord: that reading which the Liturgy of the day proposes to us.

Let us approve of what is offered to us and let us fill our veins, our spiritual fabric of this nourishment, which will help us to place ourselves in a true, heartfelt expectation of the Lord.

And it will be a beautiful Advent! In fact, the beauty of our life does not consist in the successes or the number of cities visited, but it will be in our expectations, which are the lifeblood of our days. Who waits, comes to something.

For us it is worth even more, because we are waiting for “Someone”: a God who makes himself small, taking human remains.