Sunday, November 25, 2018

Mystic Post – Medjugorje

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post – Medjugorje
Medjugorje 

Medjugorje November 25, 2018 Monthly Message…”The Enemy is angry and uses everything to lead you away from prayer.”

ryanmysticpost 497 Views 0 Comments

“Dear children! This is a time of grace and prayer, a time of waiting and giving. God is giving Himself to you that we may love Him above everything. Therefore, little children, open your hearts and families, so that this waiting may become prayer and love and, especially, giving. I am with you, little children, and encourage you not to give up from what is good  because the fruits are seen and heard of afar. That is why the enemy is angry and uses everything to lead you away from prayer. Thank you for having responded to my call.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 567 times, 568 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

“Nothing like Medjugorje has ever happened in the history of the world” 5 Things to Know about Marian Apparitions that Make the Unbeliever Stumble with Words to Stand up Against the Proof of God and Miracles

ryanmysticpost 6

A Surprise on Apparition Hill. Pilgrims with Red Capes Come with Relics from Saints..Bones of St. Francis of Assisi Climb the Hill. Something Beautiful in This Video.

ryanmysticpost 0

“Convert now, before the time comes when it will be too late… Satan has tightened his grip on human beings” … Here is the reason why Our Lady stays with us on earth for so long

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on “Convert now, before the time comes when it will be too late… Satan has tightened his grip on human beings” … Here is the reason why Our Lady stays with us on earth for so long

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM