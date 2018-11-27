Our Lady in Medjugorje speaks to us of the souls in Purgatory. Here are 6 powerful prayers!

In July 1982 and January 1983 the visionaries of Medjugorje gave the following two testimonies on Purgatory

“There are many souls in Purgatory. There are also many souls of consecrated persons, both priests and religious men and women religious. Pray for their intentions at least the Creed and the seven Pater-Ave-Gloria. There are many souls who have been in Purgatory for a very long time because no one prays for them “.

“In Purgatory there are different levels; the deepest level is close to Hell and the highest level is near Paradise. It is not on the feast of All Saints, but at Christmas, most of the souls are freed from Purgatory. In Purgatory there are souls who pray to God with great fervor, but for these souls he does not pray on earth any relative or friend. God allows them to benefit from the prayers of others. Moreover, God allows them to manifest themselves to their own different ways in order to remind them that Purgatory exists and that they must pray that souls may approach God, who is just but good. Most people go to Purgatory; many go to Hell and only a relatively small number goes directly to Heaven “.

Then, on November 6, 1986, Our Lady gave the following message to the world through the visionary Marija Pavlovic:

“Dear children! Today I wish to invite you to pray every day for the souls in Purgatory. Every soul needs prayer and grace to reach God and the love of God. With this you too, dear children, receive new intercessors who will help you in life to understand that the things of the earth are not important to you; that only Heaven is the goal to which you must tend. Therefore, dear children, pray without ceasing to be able to help yourselves and also others to whom prayers will bring joy. Thank you for answering my call! “.

And in January 1987 the visionary Mirjana Dragicevic received a long and extraordinary message in which, among other things, the Blessed Virgin said:

“Save time to come to church from God. Enter the house of your Father! Save time to go together, and together with your family ask God’s thanks. Remember your dead. Give them joy with the celebration of Holy Mass “.

These are six powerful prayers for the souls in Purgatory, to be recited throughout the year

A short but effective prayer

O Mary, Mother of God, pours over all of humanity the river of grace that flows from your fiery love, now and at the hour of our death! Amen.

Prayer that will free many souls from Purgatory

Eternal Father, I offer you the most precious Blood of Your Divine Son, Jesus, in union with all the Masses celebrated today in the world, in suffrage of all the holy souls of Purgatory, for the sinners of the whole world, for the sinners of the Church Universal, of my environment and of my family. Amen.

Prayer for their deceased parents

Lord God, who commanded us to honor our parents, have mercy on the souls of my father and mother. Forgive their sins and let me see them again one day in the joy of the Eternal Light! For Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayer for a particular soul

Omnipotent Eternal Father, in Your paternal goodness, have compassion on Your servant … You who called him / her from this world, purify him / her from his sins, bring him / her into the Kingdom of Light and Peace, in the Council of Saints and give him his share of eternal joy. For this we pray you. For Christ our Lord. Amen.

God, Creator and Savior of all the faithful, forgive the sins of the souls of Your servants! May they receive, through our good prayers, that much-desired forgiveness. Amen.

Prayer for the Mass of the Dead

O Lord, You always take pleasure in pouring out Your mercy and your graces. For this reason, I will never cease to ask You to look at the souls of those you called from this world. Do not leave them at the mercy of the enemy and never forget them. Order your angels to take them and lead them to their heavenly home. They hoped in you, they believed in you. Do not let them suffer from the pains of Purgatory, but let them enjoy eternal joy. For Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayer for the most forgotten souls in Purgatory

Jesus, for the deadly agony you suffered in the Garden of Gethsemane, for the bitter sorrows that you suffered during the Flagellation and the Crowning of Thorns, along the ascent to Mount Calvary, during Your Cross and Death, have mercy on the souls of Purgatory and, in particular, of the most forgotten souls! Free them from their torment, call them to you and welcome them into your arms in Paradise! Our Father … Hail Mary … Requiem aeternam … Amen.

