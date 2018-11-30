Sensational Claim : Ukranian President Sounds WW III Alarm: Russian tanks ‘just 11 MILES from border amid fears of imminent INVASION’

RUSSIAN tanks are massing on the border amid fears of imminent invasion, Ukranian president Petro Poroshenko has claimed as war fears loom following violent clashes in the Black Sea. WW III ? Petro Poroshenko has shown Sky News images of what are apparently tanks gathering along the border, close to where Russia keeps its ammunition. He told the broadcaster: “This is the tank base just 18km (11 miles) from our border, this was happening in September, October, and now. This is 18km from my border, this is the same warehouse where they have their ammunition, the same where they have multi-rocket launch system, we should be prepared to protect my country.

The Ukrainian leaders revelations come as he was begging NATO for help amid fears of a “full scale war” with Russia.

Fears of an attack have loomed following clashes which saw Russia open fire upon and then seize three Ukrainian ships over the Kerch Strait.

Poroshenko has revealed images of what he claims are tanks lining up along the border, close to where Russia stores its ammunition, reports Sky News.

UKRAINE: Petro Poroshenko called on the West to help as he fears war with Russia (Pic: REUTERS) Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in an operation by Russia back in 2014, with the move being condemned as illegal by the US and the West.Since then Putin has been staking his claim on the Black Sea peninsula as he moves military forces into the region. Russia also constructed a gigantic bridge across the Kerch Strait which links vital trading routes in the landlocked Sea of Azov to the Black Sea. Moscow also revealed it had moved S-400 missile defence systems into Crimea today to defend the region from any aerial attack. RUSSIA: Missiles have been moved to Crimea amid fears of war (Pic: TASS) RELATED ARTICLES WAR: Russian forces have been accused of massing on the border with Ukraine (Pic: TASS) NATO vessels regularly patrol the region following the annexation, and have occasionally clashed with Russia.Ukraine’s calls for help from the Western alliance have so far not been heeded – aside from NATO saying Kiev has their “full support”. Poroshenko asked for warships from the West to be sailed into the Black Sea, and also urged Turkey to seal off the Bosphorus Strait. Britain is due to send a Royal Navy vessel into the Black Sea in a show of solidarity with Ukraine – with calls for the UK to send a Type-45 destroyer. PROVOCATION: Vladimir Putin has blamed Petro Poroshenko for the clash (Pic: GETTY) Russia and the West have been at loggerheads this year over the ongoing row over Crimea, military build-up on the borders of Europe, Putin’s intervention in Syria, the poisoning of the Skripals, and allegations of interference in the US elections.Royal Navy brass Admiral Lord West said the latest incident in the Sea of Azov looks to be Putin testing the West and seeing “what he can get away with”. Seizing the vital waterway will also bolster the Ukrainian rebels fighting in the Donbass, with forces there likely supported by Russia Daily Star Online previously revealed how the Sea of Azov incident could lead to all out war between Russia and the West.

The Ukrainian leaders revelations come as he was begging NATO for help amid fears of a “full scale war” with Russia.

Fears of an attack have loomed following clashes which saw Russia open fire upon and then seize three Ukrainian ships over the Kerch Strait.

Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in an operation by Russia back in 2014, with the move being condemned as illegal by the US and the West.

Since then Putin has been staking his claim on the Black Sea peninsula as he moves military forces into the region.

Russia also constructed a gigantic bridge across the Kerch Strait which links vital trading routes in the landlocked Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.

Moscow also revealed it had moved S-400 missile defence systems into Crimea today to defend the region from any aerial attack.

Russia and the West have been at loggerheads this year over the ongoing row over Crimea, military build-up on the borders of Europe, Putin’s intervention in Syria, the poisoning of the Skripals, and allegations of interference in the US elections.

Royal Navy brass Admiral Lord West said the latest incident in the Sea of Azov looks to be Putin testing the West and seeing “what he can get away with”.

Seizing the vital waterway will also bolster the Ukrainian rebels fighting in the Donbass, with forces there likely supported by Russia

Daily Star Online previously revealed how the Sea of Azov incident could lead to all out war between Russia and the West.