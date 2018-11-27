The day Our Lady told the World: “A great battle is about to take place. A battle between my Son and Satan. Human souls are at stake.”

On August 2, 1981 Maria sees the Virgin in her room:

“All of you together go to the meadow at Gumno. A great battle is about to take place. A battle between my Son and Satan. Human souls are at stake.“

The seers, accompanied by some 40 people, went to the prairie of Gumno, 200 meters from Vicka’s house. Everyone here may touch me. (D). After many people had touched her, a black stain appeared on the dress of the Virgin. Maria cried. Marinko, invited the people who were present to go to Confession.





This sign will be indestructible and will remain in that place forever. She leaves this sign, a sign that no man can make; it is something only God can make. Medjugorje Visionary Vicka

ABOUT THE MEDJUGORJE SECRETS

The following is part of Padre Livio’s interview with Vicka on January 2, 2008 on Radio Maria:

Question: “I was really struck by what the Madonna said about the third secret, which concerns the sign on the mountain. You seers said that it will be a visible sign, an indestructible sign that comes from God. However, She also added, ‘Hurry and convert yourselves. When the promised sign on the hill will be given, it will be too late.’ Another time, She also said, ‘And even after I’ve left this sign on the hill which I have promised to you, many will not believe. They will come to the hill, they will kneel, but they won’t believe.’ Why is it, in your opinion, that people will see the sign, but they won’t convert?

Vicka: “The third secret is about a sign that She will leave here [Medjugorje] on the Mountain of the Apparitions. This sign will remain forever. It is given above all for those people who are still far away from God. The Madonna wishes to give these people who will see the sign a chance to believe in God. I was able to see this sign.

Question: “You have already seen the sign?

Vicka: “Yes, I saw it in a vision.

