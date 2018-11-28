The last times of humanity. Maria Valtorta wrote these serious words: “False Christs and prophets will arise.”

Take care that nobody seduces you in the future. I am the Christ and there will be no other Christs. Therefore, when many will come to tell you: “I am the Christ” and will seduce many, you do not believe those words, even if they will be accompanied by wonders. Satan, father of lies and protector of liars, helps his servants and followers with false prodigies, but they can be recognized as not good because they are always united to fear, disturbance and lies .You know the wonders of God: they give holy peace, gladness, health, faith, lead to holy desires and works . Others do not. So reflect on the form and consequences of the wonders that you can see in the future by the false Christs and all those who will be cloaked in the guise of saviors of peoples and will instead be the beasts that ruin the same.

You will also hear, and you will also see, talk about wars and rumors of wars and they will tell you: “They are the signs of the end”. Do not be upset. It will not be the end. All of this must happen before the end, but it will not be the end yet. People will rise against people, kingdom against kingdom, nation against nation, continent against continent, and pestilences, famines, earthquakes in many places will follow. But this will only be the principle of pains. Then they will throw you into the tribulation and kill you, accusing you of being guilty of their suffering and hoping to get out of it by persecuting and destroying my servants.

Men always accuse the innocents of being the cause of the evil that they, sinners, create. They accuse God himself, perfect Innocence and Supreme Goodness, to be the cause of their suffering, and so they will do with you, and you will be hated because of my Name. And Satan who accuses them. And many will be scandalized and will betray and hate each other. It is still Satan who accuses them. And false prophets will arise which will cause many to fall into error. Satan will still be the true author of so much evil. And for the multiplication of iniquity, charity will grow cold in many. But whoever has persevered until the end will be saved. And first, this Gospel of the Kingdom of God must be preached throughout the world, a witness to all nations. Then the end will come. Return to the Christ of Israel who welcomes him and preach my doctrine throughout the world.

And then another sign. A sign for the end of the Temple and for the end of the world. When you see the abomination of the desolation predicted by Daniel – who hears me well intends, and who reads the Prophet know how to read between words – then who will be in Judea flee to the mountains, who will be on the terrace does not go down to take what he has at home and whoever is in his field does not return home to take his cloak, but flees without turning back, for he does not happen to be unable to do it any more, nor does he turn away to look, not to keep the horrendous spectacle in his heart. insanire for it.Woe to the pregnant and those who nurse in those days! And woe if the escape should be made on Saturday! The escape to be saved without sin would not be enough. So pray that it will not happen in winter and on the Sabbath, because then the tribulation will be great as ever it was not from the beginning of the world until now, nor will it ever be more similar because it will be the end. If those days were not shortened by the elect, no one would be saved, because the satan-men will go to hell to torment men.

And even then, to corrupt and draw out of the right path those who remain faithful to the Lord will arise those who will say: “Christ is there, Christ is here. And in that place. There he is”. Do not believe. Nobody believes, because false Christs and false prophets will arise who will do wonders and portents such as to mislead, if possible, even the elect, and say doctrines apparently so comfortable and good to seduce even the best, if they were not with them Spirit of God that will enlighten them truth and the satanic origin of such prodigies and doctrines. I tell you. I preach it to you so you can regulate yourself. But do not fear falling. If you remain in the Lord, you will not be tempted into ruin. Remember what I said to you: “I have given you the power to walk on serpents and scorpions, and nothing of the power of the Enemy will harm you, for everything will be subject to it”. But I remind you that in order to achieve this you must have God in you, and you must rejoice, not because you dominate the powers of Evil and the poisonous things, but because your name is written in Heaven. Stay in the Lord and in his truth. I am the Truth and I teach the truth. So I still repeat: whatever they tell you about Me, do not believe. I only told the truth. I only tell you that Christ will come, but when the end will be. Therefore, if they say to you: “It is in the desert”, do not go. If they tell you: “And in that house”, do not listen. For the Son of Man in his second coming will be like the lightning that comes out of the east and flickers to you, in a shorter time than it is the blink of an eyelid. And it will flow on the great Body, immediately made Cadavere, followed by its shining angels, and will judge. Wherever there is a body there will gather eagles. And immediately after the tribulation of those last days, which was said to you – I already speak of the end of time and the world and the resurrection of the bones, what the prophets speak – the sun will darken, and the moon will give more light, and the stars of the sky will fall like berries from a too ripe cluster that a wind of storm shakes, and the powers of the Skies will tremble.

And then the sign of the Son of Man will appear dazzling in the dark firmament, and all the nations of the earth will cry, and men will see the Son of man coming on the clouds of heaven with great power and glory. And he will command his angels to harvest and harvest, and to separate the leaves from the wheat and to throw the grapes into the vat, because the great harvest of the seed of Adam will have come, and there will be no need to store the seeds or seeds; because there will never be any more perpetuation of the human species on the dead Earth. And he will command his angels to sing the elect from the four winds, from one end to the other of the heavens, so that they may be at the side of the divine Judge to judge with him the last living and the resurrected.

From the fig tree you learn the similitude: when you see that your ego becomes tender and puts the leaves, you know that the summer is near. So also, when you see all these things, know that Christ is about to come. Verily I say unto you, this generation will not pass away that it did not want me before all this happens.

My word does not fall. What I say will be. The heart and the thought of men can change, but my word does not change.Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass. As for the day and the precise hour, no one knows them, not even the angels of the Lord, but only the Father knows them.

As in the days of Noah, so will come at the coming of the Son of Man. In the days leading up to the flood, the men ate, drank, married, settled, without thinking of the sign until the day when Noah entered the ark and opened the cataracts of the heavens and the flood flooded every living thing and everything. Even so it will be for the coming of the Son of man. Then two men will be approached in the field, and one will be taken and one will be left, and two women will be intent on making the wheel go, and one will be taken and one left, by the enemies in the homeland and even more by the angels separating the good seed from the they will not have time to prepare for the judgment of Christ.

Watch therefore why you do not know what time your Lord will come. Think about this: if the head of the family knew what time the thief is coming, he would watch and not let his house be undressed. So watch and pray, always being prepared for the coming, without your hearts falling into torpor, for abuse and intemperance of every kind, and your spirits are made distracted and obtuse to the things of Heaven by the excessive cares for the things of the Earth, and the snare of death does not come to you suddenly when you are unprepared. Because, remember, you all have to die. All men, born who they are, must die, and it is a single coming of Christ this death and this subsequent judgment, which will have its universal repetition to the solemn coming of the Son of man.

What will it be of that faithful and prudent servant, appointed by the master to administer food to the servants in his absence? He will have a happy fate if his master, suddenly returning, finds him doing what he owes with diligence, justice and love. In truth I tell you that he will say to him: “Come, good and faithful servant. You deserved my prize. Keep, administer all my possessions “. But if he seemed, and was not, good and faithful, and in his interior he was evil as on the outside he was hypocritical, and when the master left he would say in his heart: “The master will be late returning! Let’s have a good time “and will begin to beat and beat up the cans, making us wear out in food and in everything else to get more money to consume with the guzzlers and drunkards, what will happen? That the master will come back suddenly, when the servant does not think it, and his malfeasance will be discovered, he will be taken up and placed, and he will be hunted where he wants justice. And it will stay there.