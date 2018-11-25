The Ten Secrets of Medjugorje and Sacred Scriptures…Jonah, the City of Nineveh, and the 40 Days of Warnings.

Originally Published at la Luce Di Maria Translated from Italian by Google

We emphasize that the 10 secrets of Medjugorje are not premonitions on the future, nor threats that should frighten us. They are placed exactly in the manner in which, they are found in the Sacred Scriptures, events were announced that would take place if faith had given way to disbelief. Let us think, for example, of the message that God entrusted to Jonah, about his plan to destroy Nineveh: “Jonah began to walk the city for a day’s journey and preached:” Forty days and Nineveh will be destroyed “. The citizens of Nineveh believed God and began to fast, pray, and do penance, from the youngest to the oldest, from the largest to the smallest. God saw their deeds, that is, they had converted from their evil conduct, and God took pity pn them so he did not destroy the city The 10 secrets, the revelations of Mary, are meant to lead us to salvation and to call us to love for Christ.

The 10 secrets of Medjugorje speak of the fate of the human race and have been entrusted to the 6 visionaries who, in all these years, have transmitted to us the message of the Queen of Peace.

The 10 secrets are all of immediate implementation, as they would concern the next generation.

They have been entrusted to the visionaries separately and in different ways. To be precise, there are 3 visionaries who have been given all 10 secrets , those who have the annual apparitions of the Virgin.

The other 3 know only 9 of these secrets and they are those who, however, still today, see the Queen of Peace every day or monthly.

The visionaries, moreover, did not share among themselves what Our Lady said and await instructions – on the part of her – to be able to talk about it.

Consequently, we do not even know if every seer has received the same revelations, but it is taken for granted, since they have always been united by the touch of Mary.

Medjugorje: Miriana is the chosen one among all the visionaries

Among all six visionaries, Mirjana is the chosen one, she who has been commissioned by Our Lady to reveal the 10 secrets at the right time.

It is not the first time that the apparitions of the Virgin Mary are associated with revelations, which may involve all of us, but – as has been repeatedly emphasized – those of Medjugorje have a particularity. In fact, according to the promises of the Queen of Peace herself, they will be revealed three days before it happened .

Why? To allow everyone to redeem himself, to return to the most authentic faith.

The messages of the Queen of Peace, moreover, have been reiterating for years (now since June 1981) that a real conversion is necessary for all human beings;how intense and constant prayer is needed, to ask heaven to repair the ugliness that sin realizes, through the shortcomings of those who do not know God or who know him, but reject his omnipotence.

In order for Mirjana to carry out the task entrusted to her, she had to ask for help and support from a priest: “I had to choose a priest to tell the ten secrets and chose the Franciscan father Petar Ljubicic . I have to tell him ten days before what happens and where. We must spend seven days in fasting and prayer and three days before he will have to tell everyone. He has no right to choose: to say or not to say. He has accepted that he will say everything to everyone three days before, so we will see that it is a thing of the Lord. Our Lady always says: “Do not talk about secrets, but pray and those who feel me as a Mother and God as Father, do not be afraid of anything”. “

What is known about the content of these 10 secrets?

At the moment, obviously, the contents of the 10 secrets are not known; we only know that the first will demonstrate the veracity of the apparitions of Medjugorje and of the prophecies themselves.

The third is described in this way: ” There will be a sign on the hill of apparitions , as a gift for all of us, so that we may see that Our Lady is present here as our mother. It will be a beautiful sign, which can not be done with human hands. It is a reality that remains and that comes from the Lord “.

The seventh is what is most feared at the moment. This is how Mirjana talks about it: “I prayed to Our Lady if it were possible that at least a part of that secret would change. She replied that we had to pray. We prayed a lot and she said that a part was changed, but that now we can not change, because it is the Lord’s will that we must realize “.

For every other question we might ask ourselves about the 10 secrets revealed in Medjugorje, Mirjana replies: “I do not want to be so precise, because secrets are secret. I only say that the secrets concern the whole world “.

Those who know the loving language expressed by the Queen of Peace can not, however, fear any admonition, if it is in the light of the Word of God.

Antonella Sanicanti