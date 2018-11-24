Tomorrow is Marija’s Monthly Message November 25, 2018 – Read Last Year’s Powerful Message with beautiful video “…without God you do not have a future or eternal life.”

“Dear children! In this time of grace, I call you to prayer. Pray and seek peace, little children. He who came here on earth to give you His peace, regardless of who you are and what you are – He, my Son, your Brother – through me is calling you to conversion because without God you do not have a future or eternal life. Therefore, believe and pray and live in grace and the expectation of your personal meeting with Him. Thank you for having responded to my call. ”