December 3, 2018 – Today begins the novena to the Virgin of Guadalupe to ask for a favor.: it is the 1st day of prayer
I implore you to be a merciful mother for me, because I love you sincerely, I trust you and I invoke your help. I implore you, Our Lady of Guadalupe, to accept my request, if this is in conformity with the will of the Lord, let it be a witness to your love, your compassion, your help and your protection. Do not abandon me in my needs.
Our Lady of Guadalupe prays for us.
Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you. You are blessed among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death.
Prayer to Our Lady of Guadalupe
Lord of power and mercy, Thou hast blessed the American Indians in Tepeyac with the presence of the Virgin Mary in Guadalupe. May your prayers help all men and women to accept one another as brothers and sisters. May your peace reign in the world through your justice in our hearts. We ask you this through our Lord Jesus Christ your son, who lives and reigns with you and with your Holy Spirit, the only God, forever and ever.