December 3, 2018 – Today begins the novena to the Virgin of Guadalupe to ask for a favor.: it is the 1st day of prayer

I listen to their complaints and comfort all their pains and their sufferings “.

Our Lord of Guadalupe, according to your message in Mexico, I venerate you as “the Virgin Mother of the true God for those who live, the Creator of the whole world, of heaven and earth.” In the spirit, I kneel before your holy image that you miraculously imprinted on the mantle of San Diego, and with innumerable faith of pilgrims who visit your sanctuary I implore you this grace … Remember, O immaculate virgin, the words you said to your faithful devotee, “I am for you Mother of mercy and for all the people who love me and who trust me and invoke my help.

Our Lord of Guadalupe, according to your message in Mexico, I venerate you as “the Virgin Mother of the true God for those who live, the Creator of the whole world, of heaven and earth.” In the spirit, I kneel before your holy image that you miraculously imprinted on the mantle of San Diego, and with innumerable faith of pilgrims who visit your sanctuary I implore you this grace … Remember, O immaculate virgin, the words you said to your faithful devotee, “I am for you Mother of mercy and for all the people who love me and who trust me and invoke my help. I listen to their complaints and comfort all their pains and their sufferings “.

Our Lord of Guadalupe, according to your message in Mexico, I venerate you as “the Virgin Mother of the true God for those who live, the Creator of the whole world, of heaven and earth.” In the spirit, I kneel before your holy image that you miraculously imprinted on the mantle of San Diego, and with innumerable faith of pilgrims who visit your sanctuary I implore you this grace … Remember, O immaculate virgin, the words you said to your faithful devotee, “I am for you Mother of mercy and for all the people who love me and who trust me and invoke my help. I listen to their complaints and comfort all their pains and their sufferings “.

I implore you to be a merciful mother for me, because I love you sincerely, I trust you and I invoke your help. I implore you, Our Lady of Guadalupe, to accept my request, if this is in conformity with the will of the Lord, let it be a witness to your love, your compassion, your help and your protection. Do not abandon me in my needs.

Our Lady of Guadalupe prays for us.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you. You are blessed among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you. You are blessed among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you. You are blessed among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death.

Prayer to Our Lady of Guadalupe

Lord of power and mercy, Thou hast blessed the American Indians in Tepeyac with the presence of the Virgin Mary in Guadalupe. May your prayers help all men and women to accept one another as brothers and sisters. May your peace reign in the world through your justice in our hearts. We ask you this through our Lord Jesus Christ your son, who lives and reigns with you and with your Holy Spirit, the only God, forever and ever.