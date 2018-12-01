Medjugorje: At what point are we? By Patrice Lauzeral

Source: Capri Watch Translated from Italian.

From June 24, 1981, the Blessed Virgin appears in the Bosnian-speaking country of the Croatian language, Medjugorje, to six visionaries: two males, Ivan and Jacov, and four females, Maria, Ivanka, Mirjana and Vicka, at the time in adolescence, with title of Queen of Peace. Initially conciliatory, the then bishop Pavao Zanic of the diocese of Mostar, of which the town is part, then adopted a diffident line, probably under the blackmail of the communist dictatorial regime of the former Yugoslavia.

So much so that in 1991 the Yugoslav Episcopal Conference expressed itself with a prudent attitude that neither confirmed nor condemned the apparitions in the Zadar declaration of 10 April. His successor since 1993, Bishop RatkoPeric, has therefore persisted in the negative evaluation of events, expressing also recently, and with a certain level of denigrating personal opinions. Thus, on 10 February 2010, Pope Benedict XVI instructed a Vatican commission presided over by Cardinal Camillo Ruini, former president of the CEI, who produced a conspicuous and accurate work of inquiry for three years.

The dossier now awaits the definitive assessment of Pope Francis, who first heard the opinion of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, which confers a positive or negative opinion on the matter. This opinion has already been notified to Pope Francis, although no official information has been leaked. But as “good morning can be seen in the morning”, significant events that have taken place over the last two years have given a positive definitive turn, which belies the contrary winds of a certain polemical press.

Let us refer first to the Polish papal apostolic visitor Monsignor Henryk Hozer, an expert on Marian events.In fact, he was an important witness in the Vatican investigation that he recognized in May 2003, the authenticity of the Marian apparitions in Rwanda, (from November 28, 1981 to November 28, 1989, in Kybeho, Alphonsine Mumureke, Nathalie Mukamazimpaka and Marie-Claire Mukangango ), given his figure as Apostolic Nuncio for Rwanda and Zaire from 1988 to 1991.

In spring 2017, Pope Francis appointed Monsignor Hoser as his visitor to Medjugorje for the pastoral care of pilgrims, with a term of office to be completed by June 30th. He went there at the end of Lent and on April 5, 2017, at a press conference, he expressed himself saying“The Marian title of” Queen of Peace “is accentuated in Medjugorje. I would say that this is not new, because in the whole world there are churches dedicated to the Queen of Peace. But if we look at the world context of our life today, we see what Pope Francis calls “the third world war in pieces”, …, I lived the genocide in Rwanda, …, How many political conflicts in each country! Therefore, the appeal to our Lady of Peace is, in my opinion, essential. Here the specific role of Medjugorje is extremely important. “

At the end of his stay in a homily he declared, moreover, that if one judges a tree with fruits well in Medjugorje, the fruits are” excellent “. Then, on December 9, 2017, he officiated in Vatican, always in the role of pontifical representative, who “The Medjugorje cult is authorized . It is not prohibited and must not take place sneaking. My mission consists precisely in analyzing the pastoral situation and in proposing improvements “. In short, pilgrimages to Medjugorje are no longer “tolerated with counsel of spiritual accompaniment”, but are recognized as valid as those addressed to other Marian shrines such as Lourdes or Fatima.

On 31 May 2018 Pope Francis had him perfidy commissioned as an Apostolic Visitator indefinitely. And right in the month of November, he greeted pilgrims saying: “Welcome! I would like to greet you warmly on the occasion of your pilgrimage to Medjugorje and your stay here.You have arrived home. Here the Mother awaits you. She is the Mother of God. Mary is the Mother and she is also the Queen of Heaven and earth. She is the mother of us all. The Church calls her Mother of the Church . Like Our Lady gave birth to Jesus, so she gave birth to the Church. When we have this awareness that Medjugorje is a house of the Father, a home of the Mother, then we can feel good here “.

But there is another fundamental witness: Chiara Amirante. Founder of the Community “Nuovi Orizzonti”, officially recognized as “International Private Community of the Faithful” in 2015, after just over 20 years of activity. Chiara was first appointed by John Paul II as a consultant for the ministry for the pastoral care of migrants, then by Benedict XVI as consultant for the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization; as well as being one of the first women to attend a synod, like the one on young people last October. Precisely in one of the associative structures called by Chiara “Cittadella Cielo”, that is an environment where young people are born radically living the Gospel, after terrible experiences of drugs, alcohol, prostitution, abandonment, suicide attempts, etc. on 12 November last in Medjugorje, during “the Spirituality Day”, she revealed the content of a private meeting with Pope Francis a few months ago. He authorized it to talk about it, raising the imposition of obvious confidentiality.

The most important part, is when the Pontiff said that he himself saved Medjugorje! In fact, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith wanted to give a negative opinion, but he has superseded the Ruini Commission which had instead expressed itself positively on the initial apparitions. The Holy Father has just said “I have Medjugorje at heart, very much at heart! “. In the press conference on his return from Portugal, however, he spoke of the fruits that can not be ignored, so he sent Monsg. Hoser, on the contrary, it was he who authorized pilgrimages. And for the moment he is moving away his charge to preserve “how much beauty there is in Medjugorje”.

The official recognition of the Marian events of Medjugorje will, as foreseen by the Church, come to an end. At present, implicitly a pontifical recognition remains. Moreover, we are talking about 10 secrets to be realized and already known to some of the six visionaries, which seem to be the complement of the third part of the Secret of Fatima, made known in 2000 by St. John Paul II. Nothing is known, but the context of generalized moral degradation that afflicts today’s world with the renunciation of God and a rampant culture of death (abortion, euthanasia, gay marriage, rented uterus, gender ideology, modernist nihilism, genocide , anti-Christian persecutions, to bring back only those of the daily news), endorses its approach. Therefore let us be enlightened by the Queen of Peace (Gospa in Croatian).