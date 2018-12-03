Monday, December 3, 2018

Mystic Post – Medjugorje

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

God Spy 

This video will not only surprise you, it could change your life forever. Our Lady of Guadalupe and the incredible discoveries…This is beautiful and powerful

ryanmysticpost 112 Views 0 Comments


 

Because Jesus LOVES his Mother and gave her to us at the cross, Jesus wants us to love her as well. He is not selfish but a loving and sharing God, a sacrificial God. Jesus lived within Mary’s womb for 9 months. She gave him life. She is part of him and he is part of her. We MUST love and respect her. When we pray to Mary it is pleasing to him. Jesus hears all prayers. He is not a jealous God. How can one Not Love her, if he, Jesus, himself loves her. Praise, honor and glory be to you, Lord, Jesus. Christ.

