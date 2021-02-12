Medjugorje Today February 12, 2021 “The hour has come when the demon is authorized to act with all his force and power The present hour, is the hour of Satan….Satan has tightened his grip on humanity.” Be ready for what is coming.
“The hour has come when the demon is authorized to act with all his force and power The present hour, is the hour of Satan.”
Why is Medjugorje so important? Why not just believe in approved apparitions such as Fatima and Lourdes?
Every time Our Lady has appeared throughout history, it has been to help guide man back to God from the errors of that particular period in history.
This is a basic teaching of the Church on private revelations. Even the Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds us of this purpose of private revelation; “It is not their role to improve or complete Christ’s definitive Revelation, but to help live more fully by it in a certain period of history.” (CCC, 67)
It is thus, that Medjugorje is more relevant to us today than any other private revelation in the history of Christianity. Medjugorje is THE message of our time. And so, we would do well to listen to what Our Mother has to say to us who are living today.
“A great battle is about to take place. A battle between my Son and Satan. Human souls are at stake. ”
“I have prayed; the punishment has been softened. Repeated prayers and fasting reduce punishments from God, but it is not possible to avoid entirely the chastisement. Go on the streets of the city, count those who glorify God and those who offend Him. God can no longer endure that.”
“My angel, pray for unbelievers. People will tear their hair, brother will plead with brother, he will curse his past life, lived without God. They will repent, but it will be too late. Now is the time for conversion. I have been exhorting you for the past four years. Pray for them.”
“Hurry to be converted. Do not wait for the great sign. For the unbelievers, it will then be too late to be converted. For you who have the faith, this time constitutes a great opportunity for you to be converted, and to deepen your faith. Fast on bread and water before every feast, and prepare yourselves through prayer.”
“Dear children! I continually need your prayers. You wonder what all these prayers are for. Look around, dear children, and you will see how much ground sin has gained in this world. Because of that, pray that Jesus conquers.”
“How many people come to church, to the house of God, with respect, a strong faith, and love of God? Very few! Here you have a time of grace and conversion. It is necessary to use it well.”
How To Protect youself from the devil
Our Lady warns us; the devil wants to destroy you and the planet, here’s how to stop his plans.
The Five Stones of Medjugorje
Our Lady asks us to be armed with the following means, “Five stones of Medjugorje” and She reminds us of what Christ Our Lord asks us to do in the Bible:
Prayer of the Rosary: “Pray, pray, pray, prayer is the basis of peace”.
Fasting: “Let the people perform strict fasting on Wednesdays and Fridays, except the sick”, “The best fasting is on bread and water”.
Reading the Holy Scripture every day: “You have forgotten the Holy Scripture”.
Confession once a month: “In confession, many blessings are received”.
Eucharist (Holy Mass): “The Holy Mass is the climax of prayer”.
Our Lady asks us to pray for Her intentions that She mentioned in Medjugorje:
Peace: “Pray for peace in your hearts, then in your families, and after that, you can carry this peace to the whole world, so that you may become makers of my peace in this world”.
Families: “Dear Children, I call you to renew prayer in your families. With prayer and reading the Holy Scripture, so that the Holy Spirit may enter in your families for He is the One who will renew you”.
Youth: “Tell the youth not to let themselves be led astray from the right path, tell them to remain loyal to their faith”.
Priests: “Priests themselves should pray and fast constantly… Priests don’t need your criticism but your prayers and your love”.
Non-believers: “I desire that you present prayers at the intention of my children who are unaware of my love and my Son’s love”.
The Sick: “When you have a sick person, pray for my intentions and make sacrifices for my intentions, and I will take care of the sick person”.
The Souls in the Purgatory: “There are many souls who have been in the purgatory for so long, and nobody prays for them”. “Pray for them at least seven times “Our Father”, “Hail Mary”, “Glory be” and begin with the “Creed”.”
Protect you and your family:
Conversion desired by Our Lady is not limited to going to Mass but it is a work of collaboration with God, so that all humanity can save itself from a century of moral oppression, in which Satan has tightened the grip on human beings. Moreover, the desired conversion must be “complete” also because, on a personal level, it is a path that can not be exhausted in a single day, the soul needs to be purified gradually and once it has reached the state of purity it must remain interior of a path of light that can only be maintained through prayer.
“This century is under the power of the devil, but when the secrets that have been entrusted to you are fulfilled, his power will be destroyed. Already now he begins to lose his power and has become aggressive: he destroys marriages, raises discord between priests, creates obsessions, murderers. You must protect yourself with prayer and fasting: above all with community prayer. Take blessed symbols with you. Put them in your homes, resume the use of the holy water “.Hurry up and convert. Those who do not believe do not wait for the sign that has been announced, it will be too late. You who believe, convert and deepen your conversion “.
The apparitions of Medjugorje are a maternal call to all the faithful, the goal of Our Lady is to convert every woman, man and child of the world before it is too late, before the point of no return arrives. The Celestial mother has stretched her hands to her children, promises them a reliable guide to a path of light that leads to the conversion “Complete” and consequently to God.
Our Lady has often stressed the need for conversion (which many have experienced in Medjugorje) to be complete, not to limit herself to establishing that God exists and that in consequence of this one becomes nominally believers. In fact, the status of a believer must be sustained by a life as a believer, made up of prayer, fasting and expression of the word of God on earth:
“My children, I desire that you too be active in this time which, through me, is linked to Heaven in a special way. Pray to be able to understand how it is necessary for you all to collaborate, with your life and your example, in the work of salvation. Little children, I desire that men convert and see in me and my Son Jesus. I will intercede for you and I will help you to become light. Help others, because by helping them, your soul will also find salvation “.
“Be converted! It will be too late when the sign comes. Beforehand, several warnings will be given to the world. Have people hurry to be converted. I need your prayers and your penance. (CP. 131). My heart is burning with love for you. It suffices for you to be converted. To ask questions is unimportant. Be converted. Hurry to proclaim it. Tell everyone that it is my wish, and that I do not cease repeating it. Be converted, be converted. It is not difficult for me to suffer for you. I beg you, be converted. I will pray to my Son to spare you the punishment. Be converted without delay. You do not know the plans of God; you will not be able to know them. You will not know what God will send, not what He will do. I ask you only to be converted. That is what I wish. Be converted! Be ready for everything, but, be converted. That is all I wish to say to you. Renounce everything. All that is part of conversion. Goodbye, and may peace be with you. ”
“The sign will come, you must not worry about it. The only thing that I would want to tell you is to be converted. Make that known to all my children as quickly as possible. No pain, no suffering is too great to me in order to save you. I will pray to my Son not to punish the world; but I beseech you, be converted.You cannot imagine what is going to happen nor what the Eternal Father will send to earth. That is why you must be converted! Renounce everything. Do penance. Express my acknowledgement to all my children who have prayed and fasted. I carry all this to my Divine Son in order to obtain an alleviation of His justice against the sins of mankind. (C. 145 – 146). I thank the people who have prayed and fasted. Persevere and help me to convert the world.”
“Where are the prayers which you addressed to me? My clothes were sparkling. Behold them soaked with tears. Oh, if you would know how the world today is plunged into sin. It seems to you that the world sins no longer, because here, you live in a peaceful world where there is no confusion or perversity.If you know how lukewarm they are in their faith, how many do not listen to Jesus. Oh, if you knew how much I suffer, you would sin no more. Oh, how I need your prayers. Pray!”
“
Our Lady has entrusted each of the visionaries 10 secrets, some of them are terrible punishments for humanity, others are signs of the imminent end, we also know that one of them, the third left to Mirjana, will be permanent, an incontrovertible proof of existence of God. Thanks to that sign many will be converted, but at that point it will be too late for this the Madonna never tires of repeating:
“Hurry up and convert. Those who do not believe do not wait for the sign that has been announced, it will be too late. You who believe, convert and deepen your conversion.
One thought on “Medjugorje Today February 12, 2021 “The hour has come when the demon is authorized to act with all his force and power The present hour, is the hour of Satan….Satan has tightened his grip on humanity.” Be ready for what is coming.”
Is the above quote from a recent message from Our Lady of Medugorje or is it a commentary on Messages?