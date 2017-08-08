Flow フロー Minx-GT Fusion Snowboard ビンディング バインディング ビンディング バインディング スノーボード【送料無料】【代引不可】【不可】【05P20Aug16】【0818】 エキップメント Ripen （ウォームアップシャツ/ウォームアップパンツ）







注文後のサイズ変更・キャンセルは出来ませんので、十分なご検討の上でのご注文をお願いいたします。



※画面の表示と実物では多少色具合が異なって見える場合もございます。

※ご入金確認後、商品の発送まで1から3週間ほどかかります。

※アメリカ商品の為、稀にスクラッチなどがある場合がございます。使用に問題のない程度のものは不良品とは扱いませんのでご了承下さい。





──【メーカーカタログより】──

No matter if you're slashing through freshly frosted glades or sending kickers in the progression park, the Flow Women's Minx-GT Fusion Snowboard Binding offers the mid-flexing support needed to tear up the entire mountain. Its aluminum alloy Mod-Back offers ample response for carving groomers and making quick turns through tight trees, while its cored-out (beneath the toe, heel inserts) Molded Plastic Rockered baseplate offers lightweight performance. Additionally, you'll find the full EVA toe and heel inserts dissipate chatter and absorb shock from choppy snow and jump landings. Dialing in a supportive fit with a 3D-molded Fusion PowerStrap, the Minx-GT offers a more traditional feel with plenty of response and pinch-free comfort during long shred sessions. Plus, you'll find its Locking Slap Ratchets (LSR) are not only smooth and easy to operate, but they lock-down firmly in place, allowing you to use the rear speed-entry without fussing with the ankle strap's tightness every time you drop in.

▼ 下記商品リストからご希望の商品をお選びください。 オプション × サイズ等 Large （選択なし）

お取り寄せのため1～3週間でお届け予定 ×・・・売り切れ

