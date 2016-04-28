 >  >  > ニューバランス 服 シャツ＆トップス レディース マルチ New_Balance New Balance In Transit Pullover Hoodie - Women's - Light Green / Green

高校生のころから病気ばかりしていて、仕事も恋愛も人生もすべて諦めました。
毎日泣いていたときに漢方と薬膳に出会って、コンプレックスの塊の私を救ってもらいました。

イケダノリコの思い

◆◇　 働く女性の食とカラダセミナー　　◇◆




『○○が体に良い』というように
食べものに合わせるのではなく、
『いまの私の体に良い』という
アプローチをします。

>> セミナーの詳細はこちら♪

◆◇　薬膳アドバイザー認定試験　◇◆

2016年秋受験の受講生を募集中！
>> 詳細はこちら！！
◆◇　4月のお気軽薬膳イベント　◇◆
ダイエットしたい方に！美ボディになる薬膳茶を作ろう♪
4月27日（水）・4月29日（金・祝）13：30～15：00
温める食物と冷やす食物を知って野菜・肉・魚で作るおうち薬膳☆
4月30日（土）10：00～12：00
『働く女性の食とカラダ』食事でつくるナチュラルビューティー
5月22日（日）・6月5日（日）13：30～16：30※2回コース
漢方薬スペシャリスト養成セミナー
5月8日（日）開講※1年コース







心を笑顔にする薬膳師
キレイ元気コンシェルジュの
池田哲子（のりこ）です




いつも応援していただいて
ありがとうございます




4月26日は
咲美堂にとって
とても大切な日でした。




尊敬する大好きな方の
講演会があり
スタッフ全員を連れて
参加してきました。










去年の6月に
知人と焼き肉を食べに行ったとき、
私には大きな悩み事がありました。






その翌日、
彼はわざわざお店まで来てくれました。




私は講義中だったので
会えなかったのですが
スタッフが封筒を預かっていました。




その中身が
吉川聖弓さんの300人講演の
DVDでした。




それを見て感激し、
すぐにメッセージを送りました。




「東京まで行きます。
1分でもいいので時間を作って下さい」




無謀なお願いにも関わらず
「ぜひいらっしゃってください」
と時間を作って下さいました。




それが去年の夏です。




そのときに
「神戸に来て下さい。
私の周りの人に
吉川さんのお話を聞いて欲しいです」
とお願いしました。




そして、数ヶ月後に
DVDを持って来てくれた方が
「神戸で吉川さんの講演会をするよ」と
教えてくれました。




もちろん、すぐに申込みをしました。




私の大事な人たちにも
おすすめしました。




そして、
店舗を臨時休業にして
スタッフ全員を「研修」という形で
参加させました。




講演会中に最も心に響いた言葉は
「自己価値を上げることで
周りの価値を上げる」。




私の自己価値を下げると
会社や従業員たちも
下げてしまう…。




実は私はいま
大きな壁が目の前にあり
ずっとひとりで考えていました。

今起きていることは
すべて自分が作り出したこと。




それに対して
自分を責める行為をしていました。




でも、過去には
がんばってきた自分があります。。




いちばん応援してくれる
自分にとっての一番のファンは
過去の自分。




その評価を低くしてしまうと
私の周りの人やものの
価値を下げてしまう…。




情けなくて申し訳なくて
涙が止まりませんでした。




そして、他にも心に響いた言葉は
たくさん。




吉川さんの言葉をお借りします。




『あなたの心に火が灯れば
あなたの行動が変わる。

あなたが動けば世界が変わる。

無限の可能性を信じて生きる』




小手先のことをしていても
心が折れたらすべてが無力です。




「やり方」ではなく
心の「あり方」であると
強くお話してくださいました。




これは、講師養成講座などでも
よく使わせていただく言葉です。




そして、講演会終了後は
吉川さんと同じテーブルの懇親会。




「愛のケツバット」を受けました。









今回は、
いつも仲良くしてくださっている
育乳ブラ＆育尻専門店「Chabi」
オーナーのちゃびさんとも
ご一緒させていただきました。









大好きな方と
ステキな時間を過ごすことができて
本当に幸せでした。




余韻が冷めない翌日は
朝会に参加してから講義へ。




すると、なんと！！




吉川さんが咲美堂に来て下さいました！！









これには、
スタッフも受講生のみなさんもびっくり！！




私、テンション上がりすぎて
講義で熱く語ってしまいました…。




新神戸から東京に帰る前の
少しの時間にタクシーを飛ばして
わざわざ来て下さったことが
本当に本当に嬉しくて。




「神戸に行ったら
お店に行くって約束したから」




吉川さんの愛の深さに
ますますファンになりました。




そして今日、
改めて300人講演のDVDを観ました。




再びパワーと愛をいただきました。




なにがあっても
本気でがんばります。




吉川さん、ありがとうございました。




また東京へ
会いに行きますね！




吉川さんの
『死ぬこと以外、かすり傷』は
私の座右の銘になりました。





本気になるには、
吉川さんに会いに行くのが
いちばんですが
東京まで行けない方は
この本を読んでみてください。











今までも多くの方にご紹介し
たくさんの方に読んでいただきました。




みなさまもぜひ。




最後までお読みいただきまして
ありがとうございました。
